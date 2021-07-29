In this 2021 Titleist T100s Iron review, Technical Editor Joel Tadman tests it on the launch monitor and golf course to assess the performance

2021 Titleist T100s Iron Review

The new Titleist T100s iron follows the same principle as the outgoing model of the same name – provide the looks and feel of a tour-level iron but with extra distance.

Watch Joel Tadman test all four of the new Titleist T-Series irons for 2021

It does this primarily through being two degrees stronger than the T100 but configured in a way that ensures turf interaction isn’t compromised.

Down at address the T100s certainly looks like an iron that should be in the hands of an accomplished player due to its thin topline and compact overall size.

Out of the middle, you are rewarded with a soft, solid feel at impact that remains fairly uniform as the strike location moves a little left and right or up and down. Basically, the sweetspot is larger than you might imagine it to be on first inspection.

Our testing outdoors at the impressive new Performance Centre at Woburn Golf Club and then more controlled testing with our fitted spec at Full Swing Golf with Pro V1x balls confirmed this club does go further than the T100, for us it was about four yards, which was the minimum we were expecting – averaging around 171 yards with the 7-iron that is 32° in loft.

The flight window and spin numbers were also very similar to the T100, averaging around 200rpm lower on average, possibly because of the muscle cavity found in the 4-7 irons helping to maintain the trajectory.

The jump in distance provided somewhat of a conundrum for us looking for the best model for our bag. It was the clearly the iron model that ticked the most boxes for us as a five-handicapper, but the extra yardage created gapping headaches at both ends of the bag.

A good compromise, we suggested, would be to weaken the lofts by one degree (making the 7-iron 33°) through custom to make the distances more manageable. Added benefits of this would be a little more bounce, which makes the narrow sole a touch more playable, and a little less offset, which will suit the eye of any golfer like us that struggles with a miss to the left.