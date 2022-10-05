Stats Show Golfers Are Turning To The Second Hand Market For Equipment

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The ongoing cost of living crisis has put a squeeze on everyone's disposable income and it appears that has led to a significant change in golfers' buying habits, with business in the second hand market reaping the benefits. Golfclubs4cash, Europe's biggest second hand golf equipment retailer, is reporting year-on-year growth that has exceeded the growth of the 2020 pandemic boom and is showing a clear change in buying habits driven by the cost of living pressures.

"Our business is up 44% for the 12 weeks, June to August," comments Dean Cracknell, Head of Marketing at Golfclubs4cash. Interestingly, this growth in the second hand market is in direction opposition to the current position of the golf market as a whole. Research reported by Golf Datatech shows that year-on-year sales for the golf market were down 10.6% in value with clubs down by 13.8%. Somewhat unsurprisingly, high ticket solo items such as trolleys and woods were hardest hit with year on year reductions of 27.2% and 24.2% respectively.

Despite the price savings that can be made on the best budget drivers or best budget irons that are brand new, it's interesting to see the quantity of golfers who are willing to buy used to get premium equipment. “The unique nature of our sport is that price is not the only important factor when it comes to purchasing equipment," continues Cracknell. "Golf is a very brand loyal sport, so whilst there are value ranges on offer from various brands, most golfers want the credibility and recognition of one of well known brands. When customers see that they can upgrade to a nearly new driver or set of wedges for a fraction of the cost of brand new, then a ‘new’ addition to their bag is a lot easier to justify.”

The boom in popularity of golf since the pandemic has also seen a boom in availability on the second hand market. Indeed despite the drop off in new club sales, the second-hand boom proves there's still an appetite for the game. A quick scan of the Golfclubs4cash website and you can easily see where the savings lie in quality golf equipment. Even the newest TaylorMade Stealth driver is currently available in a handful of different specs with savings of up to £50 on a brand new one. As well as single club purchases, we proved that there's savings to be made on building a full set of used golf clubs from the Golfclubs4cash warehouse. The quality of equipment was high and the savings were impressive too.

While the cost of living crisis continues to affect the global economy, it will be interesting to see if this trend continues and if manufacturers will start to adjust their pricing structure on new products accordingly.