How A Quest For Even More Forgiveness Has Shaped The New TaylorMade Qi10 Range
The big story from TaylorMade in 2024 is all about a new level of forgiveness and stability. We examine how the new Qi10 family has achieved it in the metalwoods and irons
TaylorMade launches are one of the most hotly anticipated events in the golf equipment calendar and 2024 sees the introduction of the Qi10 family, which we've already seen Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods dabble with in the last few months. With so many parameters monitored and restricted by the games governing bodies, identifying new areas to target for improvement is becoming tougher and tougher. This time around, TaylorMade's focus is all about MOI.
In case you weren’t familiar with the term, MOI stands for “moment of inertia.” MOI is measured in grams per cm squared, and represents how much resistance a clubhead has to twisting. In essence, MOI represents stability and forgiveness so in theory, we could be looking at increased playability over the popular Stealth 2 family.
WATCH: The TaylorMade Qi10 drivers tested and compared versus last year's Stealth 2
What’s the technology?
Well the technology can be somewhat explained by the name. The TaylorMade engineers set out on a quest for an inertia measurement of ten thousand, hence Qi10! Now for context, most drivers, including the Stealth 2 range have plateaued around the eight thousand mark, so the 10k number represents a big jump. At this point it should be noted that whilst the entire metal range has increased in MOI, only one of the driver models has achieved this number and that is the real hero product of the range, the Qi10 Max.
So how has TaylorMade achieved this? To start with, it has stretched the head shape creating a 8mm longer profile front to back which begins to move that CG into a deeper, more MOI friendly location immediately. This also creates a 9 percent larger footprint on the Qi10 Max than the Stealth 2. On top of that, it has engineered the inside of the head to be able to push mass into more extreme locations, again boosting MOI.
The 60 layers of carbon remain on the faces of all the drivers in the range, as does Twist Face technology. Elements of these features are also apparent throughout the driver, fairway and hybrid range albeit not as drastically as in the Max models.
The crown of all models of driver and fairways has changed too with the departure of the thick topline border being replaced by a clean, gloss black infinity crown, again facilitating the movement of CG.
In terms of the iron tech, TaylorMade is introducing what it is referring to as ‘straight distance’. Essentially, this is a patented face technology that is individualized in each head throughout the set to control the flexing and eliminate cut spin, which has been identified as a prominent issue for players shopping in this market. Furthermore, the CG location has also been tailored for each iron. Lower in the long irons to promote an easier launch and higher in the short irons to maximize flight control, something we also saw in the latest P790 iron.
What are the models and who are they aimed at?
Drivers
The standard Qi10 driver features a more rounded head shape than Stealth 2 and is the mid launch, mid-spin offering that is likely to suit the broadest range of player. The Qi10 LS is the tour inspired model of the range with a more familiar pear shaped head that is aimed at higher swing speed players seeking spin management. Finally, the hero product of the range is the Qi10 Max, featuring that incredible 10k MOI and a much larger footprint, the Max is more suitable for slower speed players looking for maximum launch and forgiveness.
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 driver review
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver review
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver review
Fairways
The Qi10 fairway has a low CG projection and mid face height and is the most versatile of the range even though it has a fixed hosel. As with the driver, this is the middle of the range when it comes to launch and spin. The Qi10 Tour features an adjustable hosel and a massive 50g sliding weight to help dial in spin. This is aimed at more elite ball strikers. The Qi10 Max features a large 200cc head which has allowed weight to be positioned more extremely making it the highest MOI fairway TaylorMade has produced. The Qi10 Max fairway will suit those players looking for forgiveness and launch.
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood review
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 Max fairway wood review
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 Tour fairway wood review
Hybrids/Rescues
The Qi10 rescue features a larger than ever carbon crown that has allowed weight to be positioned to produce a lower CG and increased forgiveness. This is a fixed hosel rescue and is once again the middle ground for launch, spin and forgiveness in this range. The Qi10 Tour rescue features a high toe and deep face and is aimed at better players seeking a more iron-like performance characteristic from their rescue. The Qi10 Max rescue is once again the highest MOI product and will be most suited to golfers seeking optimal playability.
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 hybrid review
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 Max hybrid review
- Read our TaylorMade Qi10 Tour hybrid review
Irons
The Qi irons feature a new patented face design which allows them to flex differently, eliminating cut spin. These strong lofted, distance orientated irons will suit higher handicap and slower swing speed players. There is also a HL version which is significantly lighter and will be suited to those less strong or seeking even more assistance to get the ball airborne.
- Read our TaylorMade Qi iron review
What TaylorMade says
What is the main feature that has moved this range forward for 2024?
"We were talking a lot about moment of inertia, which I don't know if that's necessarily a feature. It's certainly a quantifiable number that delivers performance and so I think that's the thing that we're most excited by this year for sure."
Can you explain the different models and who they are targeted at?
"So the architecture, the name is kind of changed this year, we've got the the Max family which is basically… think about maximum performance in every way for the most amount of people. So all of that goes over the entire naming of Qi10. The quest for 10,000 inertia was kind of born of the driver - the Qi10 - trying to get to 10,000 inertia. The Max lineup is the the most forgiving, easiest to get up, easiest to hit straight, and then you work your way through the Qi10 which is sort of the overall performance. It balances everything, and then you get down to the LS models or the tour models in the fairway and now you're talking about better player product, lower spin product, slightly smaller, a little bit more versatile, that’s kind of the architecture."
Is there anything that might surprise us from this product range, anything that we don't know about?
"Well I mean I think obviously our job is to try to make you aware of everything that's really important to you as a golfer that could help you. You know the simple things like the shape of the product. We haven't changed the shape of our driver in a handful of years and so you'll see a couple of different shapes you haven't seen before and and we spent a lot of time to get them right, but like you set it down, if you're looking for a friendlier look you're gonna get that, you're gonna get a cleaner look. This whole infinity crown that comes across so you know I like to say that our products tell a story just through the design language and so if I was to tell you nothing you can sort of figure out some of it just by looking at it."
Who’s using them on tour?
Whilst the irons are unlikely to see much use on the professional circuits, there have already been several sightings of the drivers and fairways in tour players bags across the globe. Rory McIlroy has been spotted with the Qi10 LS Driver, as has the great Tiger Woods. Scottie Scheffler has trialled the LS driver but as of the time of writing has yet to fully commit to the change. He has however almost immediately put the Qi10 fairway wood into competition play.
It looks like Collin Morikawa will be using the Qi10 Max driver, which is surprising given it is the more game improvement model in the line up. "I got a lot of crazy looks from the guys when I said I wanted the Max. I’ve been playing it for a couple of weeks, almost since the Bahamas, and it’s been really good. I’m excited to put it in play. It’s a little spinnier than my SIM. But, with this one, I’ve been able to play my different heights. So if it’s downwind and I need to be able to carry it, it covers. If it’s straight into the wind, I’m able to keep it low, and keep it flat and not spinny. It’s launching where I want when I look up; it’s doing what I want. So it’s very, very positive in that sense."
Our first impression
The real hero product of the new TaylorMade range seems to be the Qi10 Max driver. This super high MOI driver will offer stability and forgiveness like never before in the range. The new head shape in the Max and standard driver models is a real departure from TaylorMade but one I really like.
I think it would be fair to say that the rest of the range is more evolutionary as opposed to revolutionary, but I feel there has been a real step forward aesthetically throughout.
The Qi irons are an exceptional looking product in their category and users will most certainly not be disappointed with their distance output.
My personal favourite products are the standard Qi10 driver which delivered great numbers for me and the Qi10 Tour fairway which offers masses of spin adjustability and an exceptionally solid feel.
Specs, pricing and availability
On sale: February 2nd.
Stock Shafts: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue, Mitsubishi Diamana T+ 60, Fujikura Speeder NX TCS 50, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Limited Blue FW
KBS Max 85 MT (irons).
RRPs: $599/£499 Qi10 and Qi10 Max drivers, $629/£529 Qi10 LS driver
$349/£309 Qi10 and Qi10 Max fairways, $449/£379 Qi10 Tour fairway
$299/£269 Qi10 and Qi10 Max rescues, $299/£279 Qi10 Tour rescue
$1,099/£1,099 Qi irons (steel), $1,199/£1,199 (graphite)
