Tour Edge Exotics C723 Driver Review

The “C” in its name stands for Competition Spec, meaning this driver is for better players. One of the most adjustable player’s drivers on the market, this low-spin model is loaded with tech. Honestly, it looks all black and stealthy – like it would be Batman’s driver of choice.

First of all, you can adjust the loft up or down by two degrees and lie angle by three degrees. Then you can swap the standard 5-gram front and 15-gram rear weights – which can result in a change of 300rpm of spin – and slide that rear CG weight to one of five positions that induce a fade or draw up to seven yards, depending on your setting. With this Flight Tuning System and all of the available weight options, you can astoundingly achieve 4,860 different fitting configurations for the clubhead.

The thin titanium ridgeback spine running from the center of the face through the crown wraps around the entire perimeter to completely frame the clubhead. This allows for more support on off-center hits, by increasing face deflection, and significantly boosts MOI. There’s also Quad Carbon technology, which is the brand’s way of describing lightweight carbon in four key places that moves weight around to further increase the moment of inertia while also creating plenty of forgiveness on mishits. The final construction factor worth mentioning is the Diamond Face VFT (variable face thickness) that the company claims produces faster ball speeds all across the clubface.

On the course, this driver felt extremely solid with respect to feel and impact sound - a box that all the best golf drivers tick. The 10.5-degree version we tested was stocked with a lightweight 65-gram Mitsubishi Tensei shaft, which was instrumental in helping achieve distance. Yet it thankfully felt a little clubhead-heavy, which we thought was ideal. Distance was equal to the Callaway gamers we were pitting them against, including the Callaway Great Big Bertha, with ball flight being similar but more piercing. All that said, the ball was super-lively after landing, and everyone in our group felt it was picking up extra total yardage as a result.

It also happens to look amazing at address – the darker band down the middle nicely frames the alignment you want to swing through. And loft was easily adjustable via the included torque wrench. We probably prefer it to the Exotics E723 driver, simply because of the feel and the more powerful flight - but it was a close call. Both drivers would be among the best Tour Edge golf clubs, certainly in 2023 and possibly ever.