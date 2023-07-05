Tour Edge Exotics C723 Driver Review
Scott Kramer puts this competitive spec driver from Tour Edge to the test on the golf course
We found this to be a pleasingly powerful driver, with distance, performance, feel and ball flight comparable to pricier models on the market. Its attractive look also garnered attention from other golfers.
-
+
Super-adjustable
-
+
Solid feel with a nice impact thud sound
-
+
Stealthy aesthetics
-
+
Powerful flight
-
-
Adjustability options could confuse the consumer
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Tour Edge Exotics C723 Driver Review
The “C” in its name stands for Competition Spec, meaning this driver is for better players. One of the most adjustable player’s drivers on the market, this low-spin model is loaded with tech. Honestly, it looks all black and stealthy – like it would be Batman’s driver of choice.
First of all, you can adjust the loft up or down by two degrees and lie angle by three degrees. Then you can swap the standard 5-gram front and 15-gram rear weights – which can result in a change of 300rpm of spin – and slide that rear CG weight to one of five positions that induce a fade or draw up to seven yards, depending on your setting. With this Flight Tuning System and all of the available weight options, you can astoundingly achieve 4,860 different fitting configurations for the clubhead.
The thin titanium ridgeback spine running from the center of the face through the crown wraps around the entire perimeter to completely frame the clubhead. This allows for more support on off-center hits, by increasing face deflection, and significantly boosts MOI. There’s also Quad Carbon technology, which is the brand’s way of describing lightweight carbon in four key places that moves weight around to further increase the moment of inertia while also creating plenty of forgiveness on mishits. The final construction factor worth mentioning is the Diamond Face VFT (variable face thickness) that the company claims produces faster ball speeds all across the clubface.
On the course, this driver felt extremely solid with respect to feel and impact sound - a box that all the best golf drivers tick. The 10.5-degree version we tested was stocked with a lightweight 65-gram Mitsubishi Tensei shaft, which was instrumental in helping achieve distance. Yet it thankfully felt a little clubhead-heavy, which we thought was ideal. Distance was equal to the Callaway gamers we were pitting them against, including the Callaway Great Big Bertha, with ball flight being similar but more piercing. All that said, the ball was super-lively after landing, and everyone in our group felt it was picking up extra total yardage as a result.
It also happens to look amazing at address – the darker band down the middle nicely frames the alignment you want to swing through. And loft was easily adjustable via the included torque wrench. We probably prefer it to the Exotics E723 driver, simply because of the feel and the more powerful flight - but it was a close call. Both drivers would be among the best Tour Edge golf clubs, certainly in 2023 and possibly ever.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
-
Poulter Says It's 'Full Steam Ahead' For LIV Golf
Ian Poulter says it's "full steam ahead" for LIV Golf while Lee Westwood says it'll only get stronger after the PGA Tour-PIF deal
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Westwood And Poulter Explain Why They Skipped Open Championship Qualifying
Ian Poulter said Open qualifying didn't really fit in with his schedule, while Lee Westwood had hoped to play in the Senior Open this year
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Majesticks GC LIV Team To Have Digital Golf Bags After Third Sponsorship Deal In As Many Weeks
The LIV Golf team will have digital billboards on their golf bags after agreeing a new sponsorship deal
By Elliott Heath • Published