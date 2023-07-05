Tour Edge Exotics E723 Driver Review
Scott Kramer puts Tour Edge's latest premium, game improvement driver in play and reports back on the experience
As a mid-priced driver for mid-to-high handicaps, this offers a lot of value. The adjustability for loft and draw bias is convenient, and the aesthetics are top notch. Just take an easy swing, and this driver will handle the rest.
Effortlessly long
Confidence-inspiring feel
Powerful flight
Moveable weight only has a subtle effect
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Tour Edge Exotics E723 Driver Review
The “E” in its name stands for Extreme Spec, meaning it’s designed to help average golfers to the extreme. This ultra-premium 460cc driver aims to maximize forgiveness by taking moment of inertia (MOI) to the extreme. An extreme low-and-rear CG position produces an extremely high MOI of 5600 g/cm2 – that’s the highest MOI driver Tour Edge has ever made, making it one of the most forgiving drivers around. A Flight Tuning System on a rear sole sliding track lets you set the weight to one of five positions that induce a fade or draw up to seven yards, depending on your setting. You can adjust the loft via the hosel up or down by two degrees from the standard.
While this model does not have the front weighting like its sibling C723 model, it does have other similarities. For one, there’s a thin titanium ridgeback spine running from the center of the face through the crown wraps around the entire perimeter to completely frame the clubhead. This allows for more support on off-center hits, by increasing face deflection, and significantly boosts MOI.
There’s also Quad Carbon technology, which is the brand’s lingo to describe lightweight carbon in four key places that collectively moves weight around to further increase the moment of inertia while also creating plenty of forgiveness on mishits. And this model also sports Diamond Face VFT (variable face thickness) technology that the company claims produces faster ball speeds all across the clubface.
For our testing, bear in mind that we had better players trying it out. The first thing you notice as you're set up over the ball is how long the crown is from face to rear – almost as if the clubhead is triangular. But the graphics do a nice job of framing your alignment, with a thick black stripe down the middle flanked by a weaved dark graphite pattern. So the overall look is pleasing to the eye. The face seems nice and tall, and the clubhead feels rather substantial through the swing, which is a great thing.
Yet the real test is ball flight, right? And this one passes on all levels. We could get trajectory up at will. Impact sounded nice and solid. Distance was long, just like the very best golf drivers. And misses were forgiven, with respect to distance and direction. This is a really playable driver that will appeal to the masses, but especially avid yet average golfers that want some help to find fairways without giving up the ability to out drive their buddies. The inherent draw bias places it among the best drivers for slicers, but the moveable weight allows it to promote various shot shapes.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
