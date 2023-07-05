Tour Edge Exotics E723 Iron Review

The E in the name stands for Extreme, as this club emphasizes extreme performance, distance and forgiveness. This ultra-premium, very sleek-looking, game-improvement iron is loaded with technology – like its sibling C723 irons. Each iron contains VIBRCOR – which is a TPU that’s strategically injected into the hollow body, deep 360-degree undercut pocket to provide excellent feel.

It also features visible VIBRCOR on the back of the clubhead – which dampens impact vibration, shock and sound to improve feel. The Diamond Face VFT comprises 92 diamond shapes of three different thicknesses behind the face that act as mini-trampolines – creating faster ball speed and expanding the sweet spot to the outer areas of the face. So every shot feels like you nutted it, regardless of where the ball makes contact with the face.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The view at address gives you confidence that you can manhandle the ball around the course with ease. There’s a slight bulge low and an inviting amount of offset. It’s an iron intended mainly for higher handicaps. That said, our testers were lower handicaps. And their experience was pleasantly surprising – except for the thicker topline at address, which is aimed for lesser-skilled players who need the visual confidence that there’s some muscle behind their shots. And not that you’re seeing it standing over the ball, but the rear of the clubhead just looks kind of busy, with a black weaved graphite kind of window. The clubface of the irons looks nearly – if not exactly – identical to that of the sister C723 irons.

All of that said, the clubs were surprisingly easy to swing and effortless to perform well. No kidding: Our first shot using the irons was a 6-iron against the wind on a 180-yard par-3. The ball landed just five feet from the pin, to which the other players in our group suggested switching to this set immediately. Of course, that was hit off of a tee – so that’s usually easier than off the ground.

The remainder of our testing were then irons struck directly off the turf – from rough and fairway. And they were all super-easy to hit, taking divots or picking it clean didn’t matter. The shots felt solid, got lots of distance and trajectory, and in the name of the “E for Extreme” mantra were plenty forgiving, one of the most forgiving irons we've tested recently in fact. The irons were given to us for testing with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Series 65-gram graphite shafts - the retail price with these for a set is just $800, which is a snip considering the performance and enjoyment we experienced when using them.