Best Discount Golf Shoes 2022

A lot of golf gear can be expensive right now and shoes are no exception really. The top models regularly push to hundreds of dollars but we have found this needn't be the case because we think there are some excellent models out there, which aren't that old, that can be found for discounted prices. This is of course because brands bring out newer models and many retailers seek to try and get rid of old stock.

This is where this post comes in because we have made a list of what we think are excellent golf shoes (opens in new tab) that come with RRP's significantly less than what they were when they were released. It is worth mentioning that we have tested all of the golf shoes below so we feel we are best placed to give advice here, and the same can be said for our other golf shoe buyer's guides as well.

Without further ado, let's get to the shoes.

With the release of the 2022 Pro/SL (opens in new tab) you can now get the older model (and occasionally the Carbon as well) with a lot off the RRP, and the great thing is, the 2020 model is still an outstanding golf shoe. When we tested the shoe the extra perimeter stability was immediately obvious. You can feel it when you swing, but also see it thanks to the new shape of the Infinity outsole, which is more noticeable in the heel area. It is not off putting in any way – in fact, we really liked the look of the shoe.

Of course the grip was also excellent and we enjoyed the rigidity of the shoe as well. Depending on the retailer you can find this FootJoy (opens in new tab) in discounted sections of websites and we would recommend having a look around so you can get the best price because this really is an outstanding shoe.

Building from the success of the previous iteration – the Ignite Pwradapt Caged – Puma (opens in new tab)’s Caged Crafted shoe blends comfort and style. It may be a couple of years old now but we still think you are going to enjoy the performance on offer.

The natural, premium leather saddle delivers a sophisticated, one-of-a-kind look, while the Pwradapt traction pods on the outsole provide excellent 360-degree support and stability from any lie. Comfort comes from the full-length Ignite foam cushioning that makes the underfoot experience very enjoyable. It definitely offers a more roomy fit in the forefoot area yet the design of the caged area ensures your feet are secure when you pull the laces tight, presuming you have the correct size of course.The waterproof warranty is also an added bonus.

Following the release of the ZX 8000 golf shoes, adidas decided to unveil these ZX Primeblue golf shoes which can be found at discounted prices at the moment. The shoes feature a textile upper made with yarns containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic which is made by intercepting plastic on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines preventing it from polluting the ocean. They also produces less leather waste by reusing cutouts and includes adidas' Boost midsole to ensure all-day comfort.

It also features adiwear and Traxion outsole so that players can get solid grip from multiple lies out on the course. All in all, we really enjoyed testing this shoe out as it packs a punch when it comes to performance. Yes, the style might not be to everyone's taste but we really like how willing adidas is to release products like this.

Thanks to the newer version of the Victory Tour 2, you can now get the older model pictured here for a lot less, which is great because there is a lot to like about this shoe.

Nike (opens in new tab) are never a brand to shy away from a unique and outlandish design but the designers have kept things sophisticated and subtle with the Air Zoom Victory 2's. We definitely approve. As used by Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab) and other Nike staff players, the premium leather gives a refined look with some cool modern touches like the stitching, Nike swoosh effect, and of course the Air Zoom unit.

Speaking of Air Zoom, this technology makes these shoes incredibly comfortable because of the cushioning on offer, and Fitsole sock liner adds a plush, premium feel too. It really wraps around and underneath the foot well. Two more features we liked were the waterproof protection and the grip performance thanks to the 7-spikes and additional traction lugs.

You can always find a good deal on Skechers golf shoes (opens in new tab) and the Pro 4 Legacy is a prime example at the moment. If you regularly play in wet conditions and want a spiked waterproof leather golf shoe, then this shoe is for you. Designed to be fully waterproof, it is also very comfortable thanks to the Resamax cushioned insole and light Ultra Go cushioning Like the Torque Pro it has a leather and synthetic upper with waterproof membrane protection, accompanied by the extra traction from the 8 Softspikes in the moulded dynamic diamond sole.

adidas (opens in new tab) decided to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the launch of its original EQT branding by releasing a special throwback into the golfing world. Thankfully for us, it was released at a lower price point compared to adidas' Tour 360 (opens in new tab) and ZG21 (opens in new tab) models, and you can regularly see the EQT's at discounted prices as well.

In our testing we really enjoyed putting this shoe through its paces, with the Bounce midsole and Boost heel giving us a lightweight and responsive underfoot feeling.

Additionally, the upper is waterproof, meaning it's a shoe that can be worn year-round, while it is constructed using no shortage of recycled materials as part of the brand's push to end plastic waste. The outsole provides decent grip but for those who want more absolute performance, we would suggest checking our best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) guide.

Ecco is synonymous with comfort and the Hybrid 3 is no exception. When it first came out it came with a premium price but given it is a couple of years old now, you can find it for a lot less.

Performance wise Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally. In addition, Fluidform technology bonds the upper and outsole unit, creating a bond between the sole and its leather upper without the use of stitching.

Additionally the Tri-Fi-Grip outsole provides performance in terms of stability, durability and rotational support throughout the swing. There were times when we were worried about going after a shot from a wet, sloping lie but we needn’t have been, as the Biom Hybrid 3 maintained our connection to the ground with ease. The 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof protection makes them far more than just a summer shoe and with so much choice in the line, ranging from clean and classic to outlandish, every taste should be catered for.

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology (opens in new tab) revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

What to consider when buying golf shoes

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

Spiked or spikeless? - Spiked and spikeless golf shoes both have pros and cons. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe. Given these points, have a think about what you like from your golf shoe and choose spiked/spikeless accordingly.

Waterproofing - If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant. Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

Getting the right fit - When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When picking golf shoes it is important to know what size you are, as well as how wide they are because some models are better than others for wide feet. We would also recommend trying on different models so you can test the feel and make sure they don't pinch anywhere.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

Styling - Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.