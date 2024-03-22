I Own 19 Pairs Of Golf Shoes But These Nike Jordan's Might Be My New Favorites

Doing what I do for Golf Monthly I have been lucky enough to build a pretty reasonable golf shoe collection. I think I am up to around 19 pairs right now ranging from Rory McIlroy's Nike Air Victory Tour 3's, to the G/FORE Gallivanters. But I recently got sent a pair that might just go right to the top of the list, the Air Jordan 1 Low G shoes.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-smoke-grey" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"">Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes

Buy for $150/£135 Over recent years, the brand has been leaning more toward street-style sneakers and the Air Jordan Low 1 G is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes. This is a new color adding to the line and I absolutely love them. In the US you can buy them at Carl's Golfland and in the UK at retailers like <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=813&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scottsdalegolf.co.uk%2Fshop%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-light-smoke-grey" data-link-merchant="scottsdalegolf.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"">Scottsdale Golf.

Of course I had seen Tony Finau where this model of shoe out on Tour but this new finish really caught my eye when I saw it flying around on social media. It has the grey, suede elements which I really like and the green sections make it almost a Masters, Augusta National-themed homage. So much so that I think these are going to be very, very popular and if you can find a pair in your size, available, then I wouldn't delay in getting them!

Now I should admit I have not used these shoes for golf specifically yet, I have used them a lot off the golf course instead. But my colleague and shoe-guru Dan Parker tested them in July 2023 and he was very complimentary.

In his review he had this to say;

"Above the outsole, this is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the standard Air Jordan 1 shoe, meaning it benefits from full leather materials and an encapsulated air unit in the heel of the shoe for added comfort. As soon as I put these on out of the box, the fit was true to size and required no time to break in at all. I had never worn a pair of Jordan shoes before, and I was pleasantly surprised by the comfort on offer, particularly in the heel."

"While the outsole has been adjusted to suit added grip on the golf course, it's still incredibly low profile. The adjustments on the outsole include a forefoot pivot circle, which offers extra traction on one of the most vital areas of the foot. I found no problems with my grip in dry and damp conditions. I certainly wouldn't wear these shoes in properly wet conditions, but the grip in damp morning conditions was impressive.

For sure, these shoes aren't anywhere near as supportive as performance spikeless golf shoes like the Payntr X 003 F or the FootJoy Pro SL, but that's not what they're designed to do. Despite the lack of medial support throughout the swing, I was impressed with how comfortable they were to walk in. Ultimately, these shoes exist to look really good on - and off - the golf course with the comfort I had while walking was an added bonus."

Praise indeed and I couldn't agree more either. Incredibly comfortable, and the versatility thanks to the casual, sneaker-like design is outstanding.

