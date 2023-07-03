Inesis 100 Package Set Review

If you're new to the game, you might find the cost of golf clubs quite alarming - but there are options. Package sets are often cheaper, a fair bit so, and they also allow you to cover all the main bases with just one purchase.

I've tested quite a few package sets and best golf club sets for beginner golfers in recent times, and this set 10-club from Inesis ranks highly. It's an affordable starter option that comes with enough clubs to cover the vast majority of bases for the vast majority of golfers who are just looking to get started within the game.

Let's start with the irons: 6-9, plus a sand wedge and pitching wedge, which I'll come on to. For me, because irons form the bulk of most package sets, these clubs are always the most important. Get a good set of irons and you're well set - you can upgrade other clubs as and when but stick with irons for a longer period.

(Image credit: Future)

The Inesis 100 irons are fantastic - smart and simple. Whenever I've tested Inesis equipment, I've been impressed with the quality of components and it's no different with this set; it feels like they've been well constructed.

Set them down behind the ball and you'll notice they are quite long from heel to toe, which makes them look and feel forgiving. Beginners should get away with hitting the odd heel and toe shot as there is lots of surface area to look down on.

However, with a topline that's not too chunky, I feel Inesis has got the profile spot on for its target golfer - the beginner/high handicapper. I spent a good hour on the range with this set, and I hit a lot of really good iron shots that delivered a smooth feel through impact and a strong ball flight.

(Image credit: Future)

Often package sets score lower on the woods, especially at the cheaper end of the market, which is usually because of the feel. However, I would say that these woods feel much better, for instance, than the ones in the Ram Accubar Plus golf set. I noticed they were a lot more lively, and there was a higher pitch impact sound. For slightly slower swing players and beginner golfers, this is certainly no bad thing - it may even help prevent you from swinging to hard at the ball!

Throughout the set, there was a good amount of distance and strong ball flight. I hit the ball quite high, probably higher than I would want, but less experienced golfers are likely to benefit from the sense that you can get the ball up and away without swinging too hard. What's more, there's also a solid amount of forgiveness across the board.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The club that I liked the most was the 22-degree hybrid, and I’d rarely say that about a package set. I felt it offered a strong but controlled ball flight, it was easy to hit and easy to get in the air. The gallery of images above, shows you the aesthetics of the wood line-up.

There are other sets out there with specialist looking wedges, the likes of the excellent Callaway XR package set and the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite package set, although the Inesis sand wedge and pitching wedge still look really smart.

(Image credit: Future)

Then you have the fang-shape putter, a quite compact mallet with bundles of alignment assistance. Whilst it has a fairly hot feel off the face it also has a really good grip, which isn't always the case where package sets are concerned. This helped the overall feel on offer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For me, the only slight negative was the bag which just felt a little flimsy. It’s a lightweight pencil bag and it's certainly light enough to carry, but it is definitely lacking one, maybe two, pockets. The stand is solid, it's just the straps that feel a little flimsy, although replacing the bag with another one would be a relatively low cost upgrade.

All in all, this is a minor gripe for what otherwise represents an excellent investment for any beginner golfer.