Inesis 100 Package Set Review
In this Inesis 100 package golf club set review, Neil Tappin talks through the line-up and offers his feedback
One of the best sets I’ve tested for beginners, a package set that offers excellent value for money. I'd recommend these clubs to anyone who was new to the game and looking to avoid spending big bucks.
-
+
Super value for money
-
+
Good quality components
-
+
Simple, smart looks
-
+
Impressive distance and forgiveness
-
-
Bag a little flimsy in places
If you're new to the game, you might find the cost of golf clubs quite alarming - but there are options. Package sets are often cheaper, a fair bit so, and they also allow you to cover all the main bases with just one purchase.
I've tested quite a few package sets and best golf club sets for beginner golfers in recent times, and this set 10-club from Inesis ranks highly. It's an affordable starter option that comes with enough clubs to cover the vast majority of bases for the vast majority of golfers who are just looking to get started within the game.
Let's start with the irons: 6-9, plus a sand wedge and pitching wedge, which I'll come on to. For me, because irons form the bulk of most package sets, these clubs are always the most important. Get a good set of irons and you're well set - you can upgrade other clubs as and when but stick with irons for a longer period.
The Inesis 100 irons are fantastic - smart and simple. Whenever I've tested Inesis equipment, I've been impressed with the quality of components and it's no different with this set; it feels like they've been well constructed.
Set them down behind the ball and you'll notice they are quite long from heel to toe, which makes them look and feel forgiving. Beginners should get away with hitting the odd heel and toe shot as there is lots of surface area to look down on.
However, with a topline that's not too chunky, I feel Inesis has got the profile spot on for its target golfer - the beginner/high handicapper. I spent a good hour on the range with this set, and I hit a lot of really good iron shots that delivered a smooth feel through impact and a strong ball flight.
Often package sets score lower on the woods, especially at the cheaper end of the market, which is usually because of the feel. However, I would say that these woods feel much better, for instance, than the ones in the Ram Accubar Plus golf set. I noticed they were a lot more lively, and there was a higher pitch impact sound. For slightly slower swing players and beginner golfers, this is certainly no bad thing - it may even help prevent you from swinging to hard at the ball!
Throughout the set, there was a good amount of distance and strong ball flight. I hit the ball quite high, probably higher than I would want, but less experienced golfers are likely to benefit from the sense that you can get the ball up and away without swinging too hard. What's more, there's also a solid amount of forgiveness across the board.
The club that I liked the most was the 22-degree hybrid, and I’d rarely say that about a package set. I felt it offered a strong but controlled ball flight, it was easy to hit and easy to get in the air. The gallery of images above, shows you the aesthetics of the wood line-up.
There are other sets out there with specialist looking wedges, the likes of the excellent Callaway XR package set and the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite package set, although the Inesis sand wedge and pitching wedge still look really smart.
Then you have the fang-shape putter, a quite compact mallet with bundles of alignment assistance. Whilst it has a fairly hot feel off the face it also has a really good grip, which isn't always the case where package sets are concerned. This helped the overall feel on offer.
For me, the only slight negative was the bag which just felt a little flimsy. It’s a lightweight pencil bag and it's certainly light enough to carry, but it is definitely lacking one, maybe two, pockets. The stand is solid, it's just the straps that feel a little flimsy, although replacing the bag with another one would be a relatively low cost upgrade.
All in all, this is a minor gripe for what otherwise represents an excellent investment for any beginner golfer.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
