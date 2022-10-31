Cleveland Golf Junior Set Review
In this Cleveland Golf Junior set review, we find out what you get in terms of performance and aesthetics for your money
Combining aspirational looks with user-friendly performance, this kids set is a great option for younger golfers who are looking to improve.
Stylish, exciting aesthetics
Easy to hit
Good value
No putter headcover
For any budding junior golfer, there comes a time when it makes sense to invest in good quality golf equipment. The technology developed by the big brands to make their premium products easier to use is available within some of the best golf club sets for kids. The latest addition to this important part of the market is from Cleveland Golf.
The brand offers its’ junior set in three different sizes - small (three clubs), medium (six clubs) and large (seven clubs). It also comes with a smart, stylish carry bag. We wanted to see how it performed so I took my son to the course (a 35-handicap 9 year-old who has played regularly for the last year) with the largest seven club set to find out.
The first thing to talk about is the overall aesthetics. It might seem like a minor point but the bag alone gets this set off to a great start. The styling is colorful and modern (my son loved it) and it is big enough to store anything you might need for the course - without being too big and cumbersome. Whilst it is a stand bag that has undoubtedly been designed to carry, it can also sit comfortably on a trolley. There is no strap to hold the stand back in this scenario but we had no problem with it getting in the way.
The set composition makes sense too. In the make-up we tested there are three metalwoods (18˚ driver, 22˚ fairway wood and 28˚ hybrid) all of which have plenty of loft which is highlighted nicely by the black crown and silver face combination. What I thought was quite clever here was that Cleveland has positioned its logo in the center of the face providing a clear target to aim for. In particular, my son loved the high-flighted hybrid shots he was able to hit.
There are lightweight graphite shafts throughout the set which seemed to make the clubs fairly easy to swing. In truth, they were a fraction long for my son (the advised age range for the large set is 10-12) but by gripping down he was able to generate a good flight throughout the bag.
As you’d expect from Cleveland, the irons and wedge both have a beautiful shape down behind the ball. This helps add a premium look and feel to the set as a whole. Likewise with the putter, you get a very smart center-shafted mid-mallet with a grey finish and single black-line alignment aid.
All the components were of a high quality, had an aspirational look and user-friendly performance. When you consider the price of the set we tested ($349.99), this represents excellent value for money.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
