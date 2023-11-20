Act Fast! If You Want A Garmin Golf Device Here Are 5 Early Black Friday Deals
We don't expect these Garmin golf deals to be around for long because we know how good these products are.
We have tested a lot of Garmin golf products over the years and we know they are synonymous with high-quality, usable performance out on the golf course. However the issue has often been that they do come in at a rather high price point, which makes sense really because the performance is so good. That being said, there are times throughout the year that we can all get a Garmin watch, rangefinder or launch monitor with a significantly reduced price and around Black Friday is one of them.
For example right now we have found five outstanding deals on Garmin golf products, so for those of you who have always wanted a product from the brand, or just want to fill the GPS slot in your equipment setup, now is the best time to strike. A word of warning though, we do not expect these deals to be around for long so if you spy the model you want, and like the discounted price, go for it. If you dilly dally, chances are it won't be around tomorrow. Without further ado let's start with watches and be sure to see our best Black Friday golf deals hub as well for the rest of the top offers.
Watches
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch | 25% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
A stylish and sleek design with a colored touchscreen, the S12 Approach is one of the best golf watches you can buy right now. Available with around $50 off on Amazon's Garmin store, we found that the stand out features are the ease of use and looks but, be warned, it doesn't offer much in the way of off-course functionality.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Garmin Approach S42 | $50 off at Walmart
Was $299.99 Now $249.99
Contained in a sleek package are a number of extremely useful and easy-to-use features for golfers of all levels. Ideal for wear on and off the course, the S42 is now $50 off, which is excellent value.
Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review
Garmin Approach S62 Watch | 20% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $399.99
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It’s unquestionably one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
Starting with the three Garmin watches we have spotted good discounts on, we are big fans of the S12, S42 and S62 models. The S12 is the entry-level design and therefore the cheapest, the S42 has slightly more functionality and off-course versatility, whilst the S62 is the top of the range design. As you can see using the review links above, all three tested very well indeed. They all look great, offer solid GPS accuracy and crystal clear displays and we found them to be very convenient and easy to use.
Rangefinders
Garmin Approach Z82 | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
This is a feature-packed laser rangefinder. The full hole map is a unique feature that stands out from anything else currently on the market. The Garmin Z82 feels worth every penny out on course by seamlessly blending the best GPS and laser rangefinder functionality together.
Read our full Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder Review
One of the best laser rangefinders on the market, Garmin's Z82 has $100 off right now. Yes it still takes it to the $500 mark but this is a five-star model and you certainly get what you pay for here. It is a market leader in terms of features like a full-color 2-D Course View map, Green View, flag finder and there's also a PlaysLike Distance feature that accounts for slopes and also a Pin Pointer feature, which points to the middle of the green on blind shots.
Other features include a Laser Range Arc, which will be drawn on the green at the distance ranged to the flag, so the golfer can see if the pin is in the front, middle, or back of the green. The arc can also be used to see what else is in play when ranging other targets on the course.
Launch Monitors
Garmin Approach R10 | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
An enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that gives you vast amounts of data at your fingertips. When paired with the Garmin Golf app, players can also use Driving Range Mode to help recognize areas of strength and areas for improvement.
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor review
The final deal I wanted to shout out was the R10 launch monitor, which is one of our favorite monitors on the market. It is ultra-compact and gathers an enormous amount of real time data which is then displayed on the accompanying Garmin Golf App. Metrics such as club speed, ball speed, smash factor, ball spin, club path and club face angle provide a clear picture of how you strike the ball and are great data points to help you improve your swing or get an idea of how far you hit each club in the bag.
