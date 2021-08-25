We take a look at the putters put into play by the world's best male players.

What Putters Do Pros Use?

At every single level of golf, the putter is one of the most important clubs in the bag, if not the most important.

Obviously at the Tour level all the focus is on how far players hit the golf ball especially with the driver but top players know just how valuable a confidence-inspiring, top-performing flatstick can be.

At the end of the day, your driving and iron play can be the best on Tour but if you don’t have something that can get the ball in the hole then you have no chance.

As such the top players spend a huge amount of time finding the best putters for them and look to become as comfortable and confident with them as possible.

So then what do the top male players in the world use? Let’s take a look below.

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Used by – Jon Rahm

Having moved from TaylorMade to Callaway in 2021, Rahm quickly put an Odyssey putter in the bag but he initially started with the Stroke Lab Ten. This changed recently as he put in the White Hot OG Rossie S and he quickly found success with it, winning his first Major title at the 2021 US Open, and working his way back to world number one.

The White Hot OG line sought to combine classic Odyssey designs with modern technology. As such Odyssey took the original insert formulation in terms of feel, sound and performance, and brought it into 2021 with a two-part urethane insert.

A premium silver PVD finish was then added.

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Used by – Dustin Johnson

We should admit that this slot will probably change regularly because Dustin Johnson changes his putter very often. He regularly changes from mallets, to mid-mallets, to blades but the one design that always seems to come back eventually is the Spider Tour Black.

It was the putter he used to win his Masters title in 2020 and there was also a special commemorative edition made just after that victory.

TaylorMade TP Juno

Used by – Collin Morikawa

A lot is said about Collin Morikawa’s putting not being the best part of his game but one model that he seems to have gelled with is the TP Juno pictured above. Since he has been competing on the PGA Tour and winning some of the biggest events in the world, the American was regularly using a mallet design which was surprising.

This is because according to TaylorMade Collin is “a tried and true blade guy.” As a result he put the blade Juno design in the bag and after tweaking it with 7.5-gram weights to add an extra 10 grams, he won his second Major title at the 149th Open Championship in 2021.

Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red

Used by – Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is another player who has chopped and changed his putter setup recently. For a long time he was using the model above, the O-Works #7 CH Red with a classic grip. But earlier this year he started using an armlock version of the putter despite being very vocal about that style of putter being banned.

“I am for banning the arm-lock putters,” Schauffele said in the wake of his first round at Jack Nicklaus’ redesigned Muirfield Village layout. “But if everyone else is going to use it and I feel like they have a bigger advantage, I may as well do the same.”

He used this design for a number of weeks but has now gone back to his normal design.

Scotty Cameron X 5.5

Used by – Justin Thomas

In 2021 Justin Thomas had been using a Phantom X 5 Tour prototype featuring what the company calls a “knuckle neck,” but he has recently switched back to his Scotty X 5.5 design after getting grilled by a 15-year-old.

In a press conference recently he said; “He was using the putter, pretty much my putter that Scotty Cameron, the line that we kind of came out with, and he was like, you know, when are you going to start using — when are you going to use it again? Are you still using the long neck? I was like, yeah, I am, and I was kind of explaining it, and he’s just like, well, when are you going to start using it again? And I found myself defending myself to this 15-year-old.

“I was like why am I not using this thing? I’ve had a lot of success. It’s not like I’m making a lot of putts with what I have. If you’re putting well, any of us can go out and putt with anything. I don’t know, it kind of hit me. I’m like the kid’s got a point. They designed a putter after it, maybe I should bring it out. When I brought it out, it looked good, it felt good. Again, a lot of familiar feelings with it.”

SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

Used by – Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson has an equipment setup all his own and his putter is no exception. He uses the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock design and the American has had a relationship with the brand since 2017.

SIK Director of Communications Tyler Finley said to the PGA Tour; “We spent two days going through absolutely every possible configuration of head styles, sightlines, hosel options, shaft options, etc. We tested on the Quintic Ball Roll System inside and outside with each option. We probably spent 20 hours with Bryson for the first two days.”

“We went through every conceivable option (even face-on putting) and the arm-lock proved to be the most consistent method we tried.”

They eventually landed on the model above and given his success, chances are it will stay in there for a while.

Ping PLD Voss

Used by – Louis Oosthuizen

Statistically, Louis Oosthuizen is one of the best putters in the world and one reason for that is his long partnership with the Ping PLD Voss putter.

Speaking to Golf.com Oosthuizen acknowledged that it was stability that resulted in his putting improvements, chiefly the Voss design.

“I went through a stage where I changed a lot of putters. Every week we were trying something. I realized quickly that there’s no way to find any consistency in putting if you do that,” Oosthuizen said. “I found one that I really like the look of and I sort of worked on it…I’ve been with that putter for a long time now.”

Scotty Cameron Teryllium Tour Newport 2

Used by – Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka currently uses a Scotty Cameron Teryllium Tour Newport 2 putter which is stunning but next to impossible to get hold of (although you can get the classic Newport 2 design fairly easily).

The American has been a Scotty Cameron blade user for a few years now and this isn’t likely to change given his four Major championship wins and many more top-5 finishes in big events.

Ping PLD Anser 2

Used by – Tony Finau

Finau had been using a Piretti prototype putter for a long time but a Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype has just gone in the bag in 2021. He clearly found something with it too as he finally got back into the winner’s circle too at The Northern Trust, over five years on from his win in Puerto Rico.

It has a stealth black finish and the classic Anser 2 blade design.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X5

Used by – Patrick Cantlay

American Cantlay has recently joined the mallet putter brigade as he has put a Phantom X5 from Scotty Cameron in the bag.

Cantlay worked with Scotty Cameron tour rep Drew Page on the new design which helped him get more stability because of the wing design. It is a prototype design as you would expect and the main feature that shows this is the double-bend shaft and lack of alignment features.

Page told Golf Digest; “The Phantom X 5 gives Patrick the stability he was looking for and without any lines he feels freed up to be more athletic with the putting stroke.”

Ping Scottsdale Hohum

Used by – Harris English

Harris English has been using the Hohum design since his senior year of college at the University of Georgia. It was part of his setup for his second PGA Tour victory, the 2013 Mayakoba Golf Classic, and despite occasionally being benched, it regularly came back into the bag.

It was also in the bag when he finally got his 3rd PGA Tour victory nearly eight years later too, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua.

“My assistant coach took it off the putting green, and he was like, ‘Man, I’m a terrible putter. If I can make putts with this putter, anybody can putt with it,'” English said. “It’s been a staple that I’ll always go back to. It’s something with the face: It’s pretty soft. It’s very unique, easy to aim. There’s a reason why I go back to it. It’s kind of an old faithful putter, and I feel like I’ve had some of my best putting weeks with that putter.”

Scotty Cameron 009

Used by – Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

Both Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy use 009 putters at the moment. Spieth uses a Circle T Model and McIlroy has just started using a 009M design after having used TaylorMade mallets like the Spider X for a while.

Speaking about the change at the 2021 Olympics, Rory said; “I think I sort of want to get back to being as athletic and instinctive as possible and I feel like that style of putter, that blade, it sort of helps me do that,” he said. “It makes me become very target-oriented, at the hole and having my focus be out there, instead of in here (looking down).”

Odyssey Stroke Lab White Hot 5

Used by – Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer is another player to continue to use a slightly older putter design at the moment. After having briefly tested other Odyssey designs in the past, Ancer went back to the White Hot 5 model he first put in the bag at the 2019 US Open.

That being said he does have it fitted with the new Stroke Lab shaft technology which is said to improve the stroke through a change in weight distribution.

Ping Vault Oslo

Used by – Tyrrell Hatton

Englishman Hatton uses the Ping Vault Oslo putter and in a recent video with us he said of the design;

“So this has been in the bag since the Dunhill in 2016 so obviously that was a nice moment in my career, getting my first win. I’ve changed a couple of times but generally that’s stayed in the bag for pretty much the last 5 years so it is a bit of a love-hate relationship. More love than hate though”

Ping PLD Prototype ‘Hovi’

Used by – Viktor Hovland

Norwegian Viktor Hovland has a ‘Hovi’ prototype from Ping in the bag at the moment but given he snapped his putter at the 2021 Northern Trust, it will be interesting to see what replacement comes in.

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Used by – Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki’s putting issues have been acknowledged for a long time now and at many golf tournaments he is spotted testing a number of different designs.

However one putter design that we regularly see in his hands is the Newport GSS whether that be in a centre-shafted design like the one pictured above, or the more classic Newport 2 GSS putter he used to win The Masters.

Like the Dustin Johnson slot above, we expect Hideki to change his putter regularly so we will attempt to update this section as often as possible.

Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

Used by – Patrick Reed

American Reed was using a Scotty Cameron Tour Rat Prototype for a rather long time but recently he has got an Odyssey White Hot Pro 3 model in the bag.

This has made the odd appearance over the years and he even won the 2015 Sentry Tournament of Champions with a USA inspired version.

TaylorMade Spider X

Used by – Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger uses a Chalk version of the TaylorMade Spider X putter. The design first came out in 2019 in blue and copper finishes before the chalk and Hydroblast finishes were added later on.

At the time the design featured a much lighter 15g carbon composite core (down from 70g on the Spider Tour) and a 30 per cent heavier outer frame to provide increased stability.

It also introduced a True Path Alignment system, a white strip that is half the width of a golf ball with a contrasting black sightline, which helps amplify where the putter is aiming.

TaylorMade Spider X Review

Scotty Cameron Circle T Newport

Used by – Scottie Scheffler

The final player we wanted to mention is Scottie Scheffler who uses a Circle T Newport putter from Scotty Cameron.

Scheffler does not have an equipment contract with anyone at the moment so his decision to use this putter is illuminating – clearly he gets on well with it.

