Harris English What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of American golfer Harris English.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Harris English collected two of them back in 2013 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. His 3rd came just over seven years later at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

What clubs does he put into his equipment setup though? Let’s take a look.

English is a Ping staff player and plays a full bag of the brand’s equipment. Starting at the top of the bag he uses the slightly older Ping G400 driver and three-wood.

He uses a new Ping G410 Crossover as well which has 21 degrees of loft.

His irons go from four-iron down to nine-iron and they are all Ping Blueprints.

He then uses four Ping wedges, three of which are Ping Glide 3.0’s which have 46, 52 and 56 degrees of loft. His 60 degree lob wedge is a Ping Glide Forged.

His final club in the bag is a Ping Scottsdale Hohum putter and his ball is a Titleist Pro V1.

Driver: Ping G400 (9 at 9.2 degrees) with Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage XTS 70 X shaft

3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 X shaft

Utility: Ping G410 Crossover (20 at 21 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Black Hybrid 9X

Irons (4-9): Ping Blueprint all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (46SS, 52SS, 56SS), Ping Glide Forged (60SS)

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Hohum

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

