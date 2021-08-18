We take a look at the driver models put into play by the world's best male players.

What Golf Drivers Do Pros Use?

When it comes to technology, the driver has become the focal point of attention for most golf brands in modern golf, especially when we consider how important distance is at the top of the game.

From Callaway to Titleist, brands are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible because for professionals, lack of distance can be a significant disadvantage.

Importantly though, the best golf drivers not only have to deliver from a distance perspective, but also in terms of looks, feel and control too. Professionals at all levels of the game know just how crucial it can be to finding a driver they like across all these variables.

So then what are some of the models put into play by the top male players in the world? Below we have taken a look and there is an interesting mix of brands and models that are brand new or slightly older.

Also for more Tour player information check out our two posts on what shoes and balls they use too.

What Golf Drivers Do Pros Use?

Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond Driver

Used by – Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer

World number one Jon Rahm, along with Schauffele and Ancer, puts the Epic Speed Triple Diamond driver from Callaway into play, with the Spaniard and Mexican also opting for the LS iteration.

According to Callaway the Triple Diamond design is inspired by Tour player feedback to create a neutral look at address, with a CG optimized for increased control and workability.

It also has the new Speed Frame designed by Artificial Intelligence which is available on all Epic Speed drivers. This technology is said to provide extra rigidity and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness.

Admittedly we haven’t tested the Triple Diamond option but have put the rest of the models to the test and the resultant review was definitely deserved.

Callaway Epic Speed Drivers Review

TaylorMade SIM Driver

Used by – Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger

Interestingly several top players still go for the TaylorMade SIM driver, since replaced by the SIM2. Of course Dustin and Brooks have been switching drivers recently so don’t be surprised if they do so again at some point but their continued use of the SIM, along with Morikawa and Berger is illuminating.

The SIM introduced something called the Inertia Generator which was said to reduce aerodynamic drag in the last three feet of the downswing, to maximise clubhead speed where it is needed most – just before impact.

In testing, we found the SIM delivered a noteworthy increase in both clubhead and ball speeds compared to the M5. The enhanced aerodynamics clearly help you to get a little extra zip and that means extra carry, extra distance.

We were also impressed with the consistency of ball flight along with the looks. No wonder Major champions still continue to put it in the bag.

TaylorMade SIM Driver Review

Titleist TSi2 Driver

Used by – Justin Thomas

For a long time Justin Thomas was a TSi3 driver user but he has recently swapped to the TSi2 model which offers a touch more forgiveness through different technologies.

The first is the ATI 425 face insert. This titanium alloy is higher in strength whilst also providing greater elasticity, the result being more ball speed across the face. Titleist says this also results in more forgiveness from strikes high or low on the face. In our testing we loved how it sounded through impact in particular.

The second is the reshaped head to reduce drag. It looks significantly bigger than the TSi3 model – even though both are 460cc heads – and it has a more rounded toe area than the previous generation TS2. These are welcome changes too because it really looks good and inviting behind the ball.

Titleist TSi2 Driver Review

Cobra Radspeed Driver

Used by – Bryson DeChambeau

Given how hard he hits the golf ball, and how many driver swings he produces every day, Bryson DeChambeau’s driver slot seems to change regularly but right now he has got the new Cobra Radspeed in the bag.

One of the best looking, and striking drivers on the market, the name comes from the Radial weighting, whereby the distance between the front and back weights has been increased to create a more optimum blend of faster ball speed with low spin and forgiveness to maximise performance for all player types.

Like the F9 Speedback, the driver continues to feature the CNC Milled Infinity Face and clearly has to be durable enough to withstand the big American’s athletic swings.

Cobra Radspeed Driver Review

Ping G400 Driver

Used by – Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English

Both Ping staff players Oosthuizen and English have not moved into the newer G425 range of woods, or even the prior G410’s, instead still opting for the G400 driver.

The design first came out in 2017 which just shows how much both players enjoy the performance they get from it.

When we tested it we did too. The head does look busy, especially on the crown but the combination of distance, accuracy and playability made it a top performer.

Ping G400 Driver Review

Titleist TS3 Driver

Used by – Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson

Americans Cantlay and Simpson have not moved into the newer Titleist version either, instead continuing to use the TS3.

One of our testers still has it in the bag too for a variety of reasons. First the look is classic Titleist – very simple and traditional from all angles which is definitely a positive.

It also feels powerful off the face and gives quite a loud sound at impact which wasn’t surprising because of the high ball speeds we got with it.

Titleist TS3 Driver Review

Titleist TSi3 Driver

Used by – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed

Major winners Spieth and Reed have put the newer Titleist TSi3 in the bag.

At address, we immediately noticed the smaller, more pear shaped profile of the TSi3 with a more rounded toe compared to the TS3. We preferred this and the TSi alignment mark was a nice touch too because it helped position the ball centrally.

The TSi3 model has a quieter thud sound too whilst the varied adjustability is an added bonus.

Our testing, after being custom fitted, showed it was longer and straighter than the TS equivalent, producing longer but more playable distance.

Titleist TSi3 Driver Review

Ping G425 LST Driver

Used by – Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

Next up is the Ping G425 LST which has proven to be very popular among elite players – chiefly Hatton, Hovland and Scheffler.

The G425 LST model has a more pear-shaped head than the standard Ping G425 Max driver and measures 445cc to deliver spin reductions versus the G425 Max. In our testing we got around 300 rpm less and this did contribute to extra carry distance, and yet it also felt forgiving too which was surprising given the smaller head size.

The presence of the 17-gram CG shifter seems to be a positive to top players too because it allows them to create each person’s ideal launch conditions and ball flight.

Ping G425 LST Driver Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver

Used by – Rory McIlroy

The best part of McIlroy’s game is his driving and after having used the regular SIM2 for a while, he has now got the SIM2 Max in the bag which is a touch more forgiving.

This is thanks to a heavier 24g back weight for even more forgiveness and a five per cent larger face than the outgoing SIM Max. As a result in our testing we felt it was more consistent on slight mishits and it launches the ball higher with more spin.

We felt the looks have been improved too especially with the redesigned Inertia Generator, and darker carbon fibre section on top, which unquestionably contrasts more sharply with the white front section to better assist with alignment.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver Review

Srixon ZX7 Driver

Used by – Hideki Matsuyama

A Srixon staff player, Matsuyama had the ZX5 driver in the bag for a while, including in his victory at Augusta National in 2021. However he has now put the ZX7 in the bag as you can see above.

The ZX7 has a smaller footprint in comparison and also has a lot more adjustability on offer, comprising of two sole weights to give any player their desired launch conditions or alter swing weight, while an adjustable hosel provides variation in loft, lie, and face angle.

It also delivers a more penetrating ball flight so clearly this was something Hideki was after.

Srixon ZX7 Driver Review

For more gear content, check out the Golf Monthly website.