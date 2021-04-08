Take a look at what clubs South African Louis Oosthuizen will put into his bag for this season.

Louis Oosthuizen What’s In The Bag?

What does 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen put into the bag out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

The 2010 Open Champion has been a Ping staffer for his entire pro career and currently has a full bag of clubs made by the company aside from a Callaway wedge.

His current driver is a Ping G425 LST model with nine degrees of loft. This is a recent change away from the G400 model that had been in the bag for a long time.

He then has two Ping G425 Max woods which have replaced the i25 and G410 models he had in the bag.

He has also been prone to putting a Ping G410 hybrid in the bag but this comes in and out dependent on course and conditions.

Most notably, he has Ping’s Blueprint blades which fellow Ping pros Bubba Watson and Tony Finau have also put in the bag at some stage.

They are forged blades, replacing the iBlade.

Oosthuizen has them from 4-PW and they are all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

His wedge situation has recently changed as well. He had been using three Callaway Jaws MD5‘s but now he carries two Ping Glide Stealth 2.0 designs with 50 and 56 degrees of loft. His lob wedge is a Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind model.

We think he has the names of his wife and three kids (Nella, Jana, Sophia and Emma) stamped on his lob wedge.

He putts with a Ping PLD Voss prototype and has clearly used it or had it for a number of years given the mark on the sweetspot.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1 and his shoe model is the new FootJoy Pro/SL.

*Note – the top of the bag changes regularly.

Driver: Ping G425 Max (10.5 degrees at 9) with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 shaft

Fairway: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees at 14.25) with Fujikura Speeder Tour Spec 7.2 X shaft

Fairway: Ping G425 Max (20.5 degrees at 19.25) with Fujikura Ventus Red 9 X shaft

*Hybrid: Ping G410

Irons: Ping Blueprint (4-PW), all with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth Wedges (50-SS, 56-SS) Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (60) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Voss Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL