Viktor Hovland was forced to play the back nine without his putter after smashing it against his bag at Liberty National.

WATCH: Viktor Hovland Breaks Putter At The Northern Trust

Viktor Hovland is regarded as one of the Tours most calm and collected individuals, a player who is rarely seen without a smile on his face.

However, with the FedEx Cup playoffs getting underway at Liberty National this week, and the pressure of only 70 players advancing through to next week, the strain was starting to show.

The young Norwegian, who came into the week ranked just outside the top-10 of the FedEx Cup standings, had been enduring an awful final day in New York.

Watch Hovland break his putter below:

After rounds of 68, 67 and 65 put him only three shots back of overnight leaders Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm, Hovland started solidly, with four pars over the first four holes keeping the ship steady.

However, a quadruple bogey on the 5th put him back to nine-under-par for the tournament. A birdie at the next hole seemed to recover the situation though, until a double bogey at the 8th put him to five-over-par for the day.

With Hovland seething, he would smash his putter into his bag, bending it slightly and forcing him to putt with his wedge over the last nine holes.

He managed to birdie the 10th, holing a 10-footer, before giving back the birdie at the next with a bogey at the par-3 11th.