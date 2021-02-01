Since Nike stopped club production, Patrick Reed's equipment set-up has changed drastically.

Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag?

Patrick Reed switched his equipment a lot over the past couple of years.

Reed has been in an equipment limbo for a while now having tinkered with PXG, Bettinardi, Titleist, Callaway and Cleveland gear, as well as Bridgestone and Srixon balls. The story of Patrick Reed’s golf clubs is unique and interesting.

The American signed an apparel deal with Nike in January 2018 and that saw his equipment, bag, apparel and hat contracts with Callaway end. It took Reed back to Nike, where he was a staffer between turning pro in 2011 up until mid-2013. However this relationship seems to have ended as well in 2021.

Given his lack of deals Reed is free to use whatever he wants in his bag.

For example his driver slot has been filled by a Ping G410 LST, a Ping G400, a TaylorMade SIM and a Titleist TSi3 of late. We believe the TSi3 has stayed in the bag for now.

His fairway woods are also an ever-changing story too. He had been using the Nike VR Pro Limited for a long time before putting the Titleist TS2 in. The TaylorMade M6 made a brief appearance in his setup as did a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero. Currently he has a TaylorMade SIM in there.

Reed has also been chopping and changing the hybrid/utility slot in his bag. In the past he has been spotted with driving irons from Titleist and Honma and he also has a Ping G410 hybrid in the bag for a while. Right now, the Callaway Apex appears to be the model of choice however Reed chops and changes his top order a lot.

Reed had a Titleist U500 utility iron in the bag as his three-iron but this has been swapped out for a T100. This T100 comes in and out of his setup which is dependent on the course, conditions and so on.

Currently he has a set of Grindworks Patrick Reed Proto‘s as the rest of his irons and they go down from a four-iron down to the pitching wedge.

Related: What are Patrick Reeds New Irons?

Reed has three wedges in the bag, one is an Artisan prototype (51 degrees), one is an SM8 Vokey (56), and finally the 60 degree model is an SM6 model.

Finally his putter is a Scotty Cameron Tour Rat prototype.

He also switched his ball from a Srixon Z-Star XV to a Titleist Pro V1.

Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag

*Note – the hybrid and three-iron both come in and out of the bag we believe.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Silver 125 MSI 70 TX shaft

Fairway: TaylorMade SIM, (15 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 80 TX shaft

*Hybrid: Callaway Apex (20 at 18.8 degrees) with UST Mamiya Recoil Prototype 95 shaft

Irons: *Titleist T100 (3), Grindworks Patrick Reed Prototype (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour White X100 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW) shafts

Wedges: Artisan Proto (51), Vokey SM8 (56-08M), Vokey SM6 (60-04LAD+ at 61) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1