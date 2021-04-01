What does the Mexican golfer put into his bag out on Tour? We take a look.

Abraham Ancer What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer put into play on the PGA Tour? Let’s take a look.

Right now it is not clear if Ancer has a contract with any golf club manufacturers given the variety in clubs he has in the bag. Starting with the driver he has used models from TaylorMade and Ping in the past but currently he has a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond model in there.

He then has a TaylorMade SIM2 Max three-wood and an older TaylorMade M2 five-wood.

For a long time he carried a TaylorMade Tour Preferred utility iron in his setup but this has recently come out for a Srixon ZX Forged model.

The rest of his irons are made by Japanese golf club manufacturer Miura and they are MB TC-201’s.

He carries three wedges, two of which are made a company called Artisan. They’re made in Texas at Nike’s former ‘Oven’ facility by master clubmaker Mike Taylor and his team. The company make custom hand-crafted clubs and specifically say on their instagram page that they’re not sold in stores.

The 56 and 60 degrees models are made by Artisan whilst his 52 degree wedge is a Miura HB-10.

His putter is an Odyssey Stroke Lab White Hot 5 and he finally uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (8.5 at 7.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 60 TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max with Project X Evenflow Riptide 70 X shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade M2 (18 degrees) with Matrix VLCT St 105 shaft

Utility: Srixon ZX (4-iron, 23 degrees) with Mitsubishi Chemical MMT shaft

Irons: Custom Miura TC-201 (5-PW) all with Mitsubishi MMT 105TX shafts

Wedges: Miura HB-10 (52), Artisan Prototype (56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab White Hot 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Multi Compound