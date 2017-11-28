Know Someone Who Wants To Get Into Golf? 10% off Full Package Sets
Want to get into golf or know someone who does?
By Tom Clarke
New to golf or want to buy someone who is starting out a complete set of clubs then the Black Friday American Golf Deals that has 10% off all clubs, including their package sets is perfect.
**PACKAGE DEALS END TODAY**
Callaway Golf Warbird Package Set
- For amazing distance, performance and forgiveness choose the Callaway Golf Warbird package set. The set is designed to offer exceptional distance while maintaining forgiveness through some of the oversized attributes of their head design.
- The Warbird Package Set Features:
- Oversized Fairway Woods & Hybrids (Graphite Shafts) Perimeter Weighted Irons (Steel Shafts) Premium Odyssey Putter Premium Cart Bag & Head Covers
- Read our fullCallaway Golf Warbird Package Set review
Cobra Golf XL Graphite Package Set
- This package is perfect for the game improvement golfer, who seeks maximum distance and forgiveness.
- The XL Package Set Features: Game Improvement Package Low, Back CG Weighting Lightweight Shafts Premium Cart Bag
- Read our full Cobra Golf XL Graphite Package Set review
Wilson Deep Red Tour Package Set
- Get into golf this year with the impressive Wilson Deep Red Tour Package Set.
- This fantastic package set also features: Driver / 3 Fairway with Lightweight Graphite Shafts Easy Launching Irons & Confidence Inspiring Hybrid Heel & Toe Weighted Putter Head Design Year Guarantee Premium Carry Bag
- Read our full Wilson Deep Red Tour Package Set review
MacGregor CG2000 Stand Bag Steel Half Package Set
- For the golfers who are starting out, this is an excellent set! Including all the necessities to get you hooked on the sport.
- CG2000 Half set features: Hybrid and fairway wood Pitching wedge with a #6 and #8 iron Mallet style putter 12-month guarantee and headcovers included
- BUY NOW: MacGregor CG2000 Stand Bag Steel Half Package Set For £134.10
- Are you getting into golf? let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.
- Read our full MacGregor CG2000 Stand Bag Steel Half Package Set review
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 and was promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including website and social media. Tom writes the popular Golf Monthly betting tips and is known as the GM Tipster, take a look at his picks on our golf betting tips homepage. Tom plays off 16 and lists Augusta National, Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played. Email - tom.clarke@futurenet.com
