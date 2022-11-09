Best Cheap Golf Rain Gear 2022

Best Cheap Golf Rain Gear

If you play a lot of golf, then the chances are you will get caught in the wind and rain every now and again, which makes it extremely important to have garments at your disposal that will protect you from the elements. Thankfully, today's waterproof jackets and pants are incredibly effective at keeping us dry and comfortable on the golf course, whilst allowing us to look good as well. This is because the best golf rain gear (opens in new tab) is lightweight, comfortable, warm, can be stowed away easily, and most importantly they give protection from the rain, wind and just about any other adverse weather condition when out on the golf course.

In our experience, you tend to get what you pay for when it comes to golf waterproofs. But we have also found that there are some top rain jackets (opens in new tab) and pants which come at lower price points and therefore represent appealing value for money, without significantly compromising on performance. This is where this guide comes in as we have tested and collated the best cheap golf rain gear on the market so those players who want to save a buck or two, can still perform to a high level when the weather takes a turn for the worst.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings that are well worth checking out and we also recommend checking out our guides on the best golf windbreakers (opens in new tab), and best golf base layers to truly complete your outfit for outings where the weather forecast is less than favorable.

Best Cheap Golf Rain Gear

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Jackets

Puma Ultradry Jacket View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-3XL

Colors: 2 (Black, Blue) + Competes with the best in terms of protection

+ Ventilated back is a nice touch

- Double zip can be a touch fiddly Highly waterproof, breathable and lightweight, the Puma Ultradry jacket (opens in new tab) is a great garment at a very competitive price in this space. The material is lightweight enough to not make you too warm inside and waterproof enough to keep up to 10,000mm of rain out. At this price, such high quality material is hard to come by. The best part about Ultradry jacket is that is has adjustable cuffs and zippered side pockets. The adjustable cuffs were especially useful in wet conditions where tightening the cuffs meant no rain could get in through to the arms. The side pockets are really comfortably placed to leave your hands in and the waterproof zippers mean you can keep accessories like balls, tees and pitch mark repairers dry. Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 4 (Black, Navy, Red, Green) + Comfortable and lightweight

+ Waterproofing was good in testing

- White band round pockets a trifle garish for some tastes If you want an excellent value option in the rain jacket sector then this Inesis model could be one to consider. In testing out on the golf course, and in a power shower, the jacket proved to offer excellent waterproof protection. The length of the jacket is such that it continues down over the top of any waterproof trousers thereby preventing any problems with any riding up on the jacket when stretching. We also liked the fact it didn't impede the golf swing and the four color options are solid. For such a modest price tag, this is a very solid option indeed if you need a garment for bad conditions on the golf course. Under Armour Stormproof 2.0 Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 2 (Black, Blue) + Lightweight and stretchy

+ Styling is great

- Adjustable cuffs don't go tight enough The level of research and development conducted by Under Armour is astounding and you can see the fruits of that labor in this Stormproof 2.0 Jacket (opens in new tab). It does feel very well made and has a very unique feel inside that gives you good peace of mind that no water will come through. When we tested it over a number of rounds, we found it to be a functional garment that will keep you nice and dry when the heavens open. It is also very lightweight and stretchy for a good comfortable wear that comes up ever-so-slightly on the big side, so if you like a tighter fit we'd recommend sizing down. We also liked the warmth and breathability on offer. Sunderland of Scotland Valberg Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 4 (Grey, Black, Navy, Blue) + Well respected brand in terms of waterproofing

+ Clever design features

- Perhaps lacks versatility We all hate garments that hinder our ability to swing properly especially when it is raining and we have to don the waterproofs. Thankfully this Valberg (opens in new tab) doesn't hinder anything because of its 4-way stretch panels, giving you all the freedom in the shoulders and arms that you need to achieve a consistent end-to-end swing path. The two-layer jacket has excellent waterproof protection along with a mesh lining for breathability. A couple of really cool features are the fleece lined side pockets for those extra cold days, and the corded groove cleaner secured on the inside too. Stuburt Evolution Tech Waterproof Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: M-3XL

Colors: 2 (Black, French Navy) + Simple and effective design

+ 2-year waterproof guarantee

- Mid Layer needed for a cold day The Stuburt Evoloution Tech waterproof is a product that will tick many boxes for any golfer looking for a product to help them stay dry. It cleverly uses a ¼ zip to allow for golfers to quickly put on the jacket if caught in a rain shower. The product is very lightweight and would be perfect to store in your golf bag until it was required. The garment is obviously designed with the other Stuburt apparel range in mind, with it being a thin and breathable product, a mid-layer would be required if it is wet and cold. It should be noted the pockets do have a nice fleecy inner lining, as does the collar where it would interact with the neck - a nice touch on a cold day. Castore Golf Zip Through Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 1 (Navy) + Clean, versatile design

+ Thin, lightweight material

- Not overly warm The best golf waterproofs (opens in new tab) need to offer protection while being playable and the Castore Golf Zip Through jacket does an excellent job of this. Slide it on and you'll notice the premium feel of the moisture-wicking fabric and once the main zip is fastened, the lightweight and minimalistic feel becomes more obvious. The fabric is thin which means your swing doesn't feel restricted but it also means it doesn't provide the warmth some golfers may want, although layers can be easily added underneath. The tailored fit means excess material doesn't intrude and the smart, clean styling means it can be worn easily away from the course. It lacks the customization options some of the best waterproof jackets offer, like Velcro cuffs or an elasticated hem, but this didn't seem to detract from the playing experience.

Pants

Adidas Rain .Rdy Pants Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 1 (Black) + Look and perform as well as you'd want

+ Well-trusted technology

- More of a thin pant The first pair of rain pants to mention are the Rain.Rdy's from adidas, which also made our comprehensive guide on the best golf rain pants (opens in new tab) as well. As you would expect from the name, these pants are prepared for any weather because the Rain.Rdy technology helps block the water and wind, but at the same time they have a breathable feel to them. There is also plenty of stretch for unrestricted movement. Another aspect of these pants that should be mentioned is they are made from a blend of polyester (73%) and recycled polyester poplin (27%). Puma Ultradry Pants View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-3XL

Colors: 1 (Black) + High-quality rain protection

+ Lots of sizes

- Baggier leg design The final model to make this guide are the Ultradry pants from Puma. They feature a fully seam-sealed stretch StormCell fabric that reduces weight, improves mobility and leaves you with an unhampered golf swing. They are also 10k waterproof to keep you dry and comfortable when the rain starts, whilst the elastic waist, and the waterproof hand pockets are nice touches. Another excellent feature is how easy they are to get on and off wearing golf shoes thanks to the zippers on the legs. Given we have all been caught in sudden downpours before, this is not to be underestimated in its importance! Stuburt Evolution Waterproof Pants Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-3XL, 27-31" leg

Colors: 2 (Black & Midnight Navy) + 2-year waterproof guarantee

+ Excellent waterproof pockets

+ Easy to take on and off

- Overly designed belt loops not required These new Evolution Waterproof Pants from Stuburt are a very impressive performer with loads of tech and design clearly having gone into the product. Stuburt gives a two-year guarantee that the product will stay waterproof and you can tell that the pants have been well-produced with sealed zips all over. A key test was to see how easy the pants could be put on and taken off while wearing golf shoes, and it passed with flying colors with the helpful large zips at the end of each leg meaning there was ample room. The waist has an elasticated band and velcro adjustment straps, but the belt loops are a touch unnecessary. Inesis Men’s Waterproof Rain Pants Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: 8 waist sizes (29in to 43in), 2 leg lengths (33in and 34in)

Colors: 2 (Black & Navy) + Comfortable

+ Lightweight

+ Elegant

- White band round pockets a bit garish for some tastes Comfortable, practical, slim and lightweight and with plenty of pockets, these are excellent waterproof pants. They can be co-ordinated with the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket to provide a full set of waterproofs. Having worn them only in light rain, they were given a further test in the shower by putting cards in the pockets and firing jets of water at the zipped-up pockets from almost point-blank range. The cards remained bone dry. The pants are slim, which gives a sleek look and leaves less material flapping around to catch the wind. They are also quiet to walk in. There are belt loops and a hidden elasticated band, with a Velcro fastener, to adjust the waist size. Under Armour Golf Rain Pants View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 2 (Black, Navy) + Nice, stretchy waist and comfortable

+ Not too bulky

- Only one back pocket The golf rain pants from Under Armour are a fantastic set of rain pants that are super comfortable and feel very high quality. They come in sizes small all the way to XXL and can be worn both with and without pants underneath. They’re very easy to put on over pants and have adjustable lower legs to put on even when wearing golf shoes. We absolutely loved these and find them very hard to fault. Like most rain pants, they only come with one back pocket, which is annoying and we’re not entirely sure why rain pants do this. Other than that, they’re a great value, high quality product that are a must-wear when it gets wet. Oscar Jacobson Portland Waterproof Pants Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 2 (Black & Navy) + 3-year waterproof guarantee

+ Adjustable leg width

- Can feel tight around the thigh area for some As waterproof pants go these are better looking than some, but as ever with this particular golf product do they work? Well they are covered by the Oscar Jacobson Weather Protection System three-year guarantee on the garment’s waterproof qualities, so there is peace of mind if making this purchase. The buttons around the ankle and the hidden zips are nice touches, we did feel that some may find the thigh area slightly restrictive, but there was plenty of room around the elasticated waist. A very solid performer if your budget can extend to the price point. Ram Golf FX Premium Waterproof Suit Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-3XL

Colors: 2 (Black, Blue) + Extremely cheap

+ Keeps water at bay

- Baggy design limits style and can be distracting The Ram FX waterproof suit won’t be winning any style points but given the suit, comprising jacket and trousers, costs so little, there will be golfers to whom the proposition appeals. The jacket comes up considerably large so consider going down at least one size. Regardless, the fit is notably baggy, which means the swing is unrestricted but means excess material tends to get in the way at times. That said, the Teflon outer layer and taped zips kept water out well when we tested it in a deluge and the Velcro cuffs create a more comfortable fit. The trousers also have some nice touches that boost the appeal, like zipped ankles for easy access and poppers at the pockets.

How we test golf rain gear

When it comes to testing golf rain gear, and all golf apparel, our methodology is quite simple really - we put the clothes on and put them to the test out on the golf course in different conditions. To test versatility, we also see how they perform off the golf course too.

On the links, this means playing golf in wet conditions, as well as windy rounds too so we can gauge how protected we are. That being said Mother Nature can be unpredictable so we have even gone so far as to pour water all over jackets and pants to test how seam-sealed they are as well.

This process usually takes place over a number of rounds and we then use these experiences to write reviews and buying advice content like this guide. Speaking of which we should make very clear, no manufacturer can buy a good review from us, we tell it how we see it.

What to consider when buying golf rain gear

When trying to find the best golf rain gear for you, what should you consider? Let's take a look.

Waterproofing and protection

This is the most important factor in rain gear because the garment you pick has to protect from the rain and wind properly. Importantly, we are confident all of the models above will protect you well but one thing we think you should be aware of are waterproof guarantees. Many of the models above, and the brand's that make them, will offer a guarantee on waterproofing so it makes sense to perhaps go for a model that has several years protection as a guarantee.

Freedom of movement

With all this protection, occasionally waterproof jackets can be large and cumbersome but in modern golf design this is no longer the case. Most really good models stretch and move with the body freely so that your swing isn't hindered despite having a few layers on. Additionally these jackets and pants have to provide comfort as well.

Color/style

This is not that relevant to waterproof pants as they always tend to be the same color but when it comes to jackets, as you can see above there are lots of colors and styles to choose from. Therefore have a think about whether you want to stand out on the golf course or have a more traditional style.

Additionally if you want to wear the jacket off the golf course, be aware of the styles that look good anywhere and perhaps don't go for a model that limits versatility.

Budget

Finally be conscious of how much you want to spend. We have included models above that come with lower price points so there is a model for people who want to save.

For more buying advice on golf garments also take a look at our guides on the best golf vests (opens in new tab) and best golf tops (opens in new tab).