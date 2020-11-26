Huge savings from big brands including FootJoy, adidas, Under Armour and Puma

Four Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals Almost Too Good To Be True

Black Friday offers up thousands of discounts and it can be difficult to pick out the very best ones.

This year, there has probably been more golf items on offer than in previous years, and there are loads of shoes discounted - but which offers are the best?

We've picked out four great deals that are almost too good to be true...

$159.99 $89.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Not a lot needs to be said about the Pro SL because it is quite simply one of the very best golf shoes on the market. Its performance is top notch and with $70 off we think that is an unbelievable bargain. These are the originals but they're still fully waterproof, extremely comfortable, durable and grippy. You can't go wrong with a pair of Pro SLs, and there are even four color options to pick from!

adidas TOUR360 XT Golf Shoes

$199.99 $148.98 at Golf Galaxy

Another best-in-class shoe is the Tour360 XT from adidas, offering comfort, stability, wonderful grip and some seriously cool styling too. Comes with an all new Puremotion outsole with 8 Thintech EXP cleats and X-Traxion secondary lugs for superior grip demanded by the world’s best players. Save more than $50 this Black Friday.

Under Armour Men's HOVR Fade Spikeless Golf Shoe

$110 $82.50 at Amazon

One of the best Under Armour golf shoes can be picked up for as little as $82.50 on Black Friday, a superb deal for a pair of shoes that will last a long time. They utilise Under Armour’s HOVR technology to offer up comfort, support and a ‘zero gravity feel’ to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact step after step. The breathable microfiber upper provides comfortable, lightweight support.

Puma Ignite NXT Disc Shoes

£110 £79.99 at American Golf

Save just over £30 on these NXT’s, coming in at less than £80 with American Golf - a superb deal for a super-stylish shoe featuring a disc closure system. We love the snug and comfortable fit of these shoes whilst the super strong and lightweight TPU saddle provides excellent support and stability throughout your swing. Ignite foam adds great comfort too!

