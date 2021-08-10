We take a look at some of our favourite golf shoes designed for kids and aspiring juniors

You’ve done the hard bit and got your child interested in golf – now you have to try and keep them interested. A way to do this is to make their golfing experience as easy and as comfortable as possible, whether that be through equipment that helps them hit the ball far and high, or through cool golf gear.

One such avenue is to make sure they have the best golf shoes available because if they have a pair that slip and slide, give them blisters, look drab, or are stereotypically ‘golfy’, then that might put them off.

That’s where we come in as below we have taken a look at some of the best kids golf shoes from brands like FootJoy, Adidas, Puma and more. Packed with performance, your child will be able to show off their cool new shoes to friends while their feet are comfortable and remain dry.

For other advice on golf gear for kids, check out some of our other guides such as the best golf club sets for kids or best kids golf gloves.

Best Kids Golf Shoes

Under Armour Draw Sport Junior SL Shoes

+ Quality construction

+ Durable

– Limited size and colour options

Sizes: 3-5

Colours: 1 (White/Academy)

This is an ideal shoe for those just getting their teeth into the game. The upper is made from microfibre leather designed to be breathable and durable, meaning juniors will enjoy the performance on offer for as long as the boot fits.

Underfoot comfort is provided by the brilliant EVA footbed – which uses compression foam for ultimate responsiveness – and a Charged Cushioning midsole. Although spikeless, the rotational resistance outsole is plenty grippy enough, while the shoe is light and stable for kids to feel like they’re wearing no more than their favourite pair of trainers.

Adidas CP Traxion Shoes

+ Handles all elements

+ Lightweight and modern design

– Gets dirty easily

Sizes: 3-6

Colours: 2 (Black, White)

Kids like to play sports in every kind of weather so putting them in a pair of golf shoes that can deal with rain, wind, mud, sleet, snow and whatever else mother nature conjures up is crucial. That makes these Adidas CP Traxion shoes an excellent model to consider.

Designed for breathable, water-repellent protection from wet weather, they also feature soft cushioning for comfort and sound grip thanks to six well-placed cleats. And if you love adidas, you might also be interested in our guide to the best adidas golf shoes, too.

Skechers Junior Go Golf Blaster Shoes

+ Loads of performance

+ Replaceable spikes

– Not as stylish as others

Sizes: 2-6

Colours: 2 (Black, White/Lime)

In these Go Golf Blaster shoes, Skechers has implemented much of the technology you would see on larger models, making them a top performer on this list. For example, they come with Skechers H2GO Shield waterproof protection, GOGA Max cushioning and the added element of replaceable Softspikes is a nice touch given kids’ ability to lose things with ease.

In addition, they are well made and durable, meaning the young up-and-comers will be able to get plenty of use out of them should their eyes not wander to a new model.

FootJoy Pro/SL Junior Shoes

+ All the benefits of Pro/SL

+ Comfortable

– Supple leather scuffs easily

Sizes: 1-6

Colours: 1 (White/Blue)

What better way to begin your golfing adventure than with a pair of FootJoys on your feet. And undoubtedly one of the best FootJoy golf shoes, the Pro/SL offers kids outstanding performance coupled with a modern design.

Fully waterproof thanks to the ChromoSkin leather upper, juniors will be able to take to the course in any and all conditions and return home with dry feet. Furthermore, at a time when getting on top of the fundamentals could be crucial, the perimeter weighted outsole will give young enthusiasts the best chance to develop a powerful and balanced swing.

Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Junior Shoes

+ Easy to get on and off

+ Extremely comfortable

– A more muted aesthetic

Sizes: 1-7

Colours: 2 (Black, White)

These Ignite PWRADAPT Junior shoes are just like the men’s version in a lot of beneficial ways. First of all, they come with the same level of comfort thanks to the ultra-responsive IGNITE cushioning foam and soft tongue section that makes sliding them on a breeze.

Secondly, the athletic and sporty look of the shoe has remained, which kids are sure to find appealing. The presence of leather in the upper also adds a touch of class to the design, while the cleated outsole provides excellent traction.

Under Armour Spieth 4 Junior Shoes

+ Tour player connection

+ Cool, modern styling

– Only one colour option

Sizes: 3-5

Colours: 1 (White)

Any shoe bearing the popular name of Jordan Spieth is sure to go down well with aspiring juniors. It’s a spiked model meaning it will deliver plenty in the way of traction while it is also lightweight and fully waterproof.

Underfoot, the dual durometer EVA footbed offers loads of support in all directions, negating the risk of losing balance and perhaps injuring bones while they are still growing. Additionally, a tongue lining features for extra comfort across the top of the foot while on the course.

Nike Roshe G Junior Shoes

+ Perfect for use on and off the course

+ Several colours to choose from

– Sacrificing grip to other models

Sizes: 2-7

Colours: 10 (Black, Grey, Pink, Red, Yellow, Echo Pink, Black/Blue, Grey/Infrared, White/Hot Punch/Aurora Green, Sail/Magic Ember/Newsprint)

The Roshe design is one of Nike’s most popular lines in the younger generation so it made sense for the big-name brand to bring that success into the golf sector. In the Roshe G Junior shoes, kids can now enjoy unrivalled comfort thanks to an injected midsole and lightweight cushioning.

And as well as this, there are a host of other great features. For example, they are waterproof and stable – two very important qualities in any golf shoe. With loads of colour options available, kids can also get creative with the style they want to put on display while donning the famous Nike swoosh.

Inesis Golf Grip Waterproof Shoes

+ Walking comfort

+ Excellent value

– Durability could be an issue

Sizes: 1-5

Colours: 2 (Snow White/Navy Blue, Navy Blue/Sunflower)

Inesis golf products are a byword for fantastic value and the same can be said of the shoes. Designed and developed by keen golfers, these high-traction and lightweight shoes perform well and do everything a good golf shoe should at a low price point.

What we liked about these kids shoes in particular were the little details: the faded colour change on the mid-section of the shoe, the two-year waterproof warranty, and the pieces of technology designed for comfort and stability that would look at home on a shoe triple the price.

We hope you enjoyed this guide to the best kids golf shoes. For more buying advice content, check out the Golf Monthly website.