Nike Golf Roshe G Tour Shoes
The Nike Golf Roshe G Tour shoes remains an excellent option for simplicity and style
Based on the iconic Roshe trainer this has also become one of the most recognisable and stylishly simple golf shoes in the game. And there's plenty of support and comfort for every type of weather
Simple and go with anything
These are relatively dated so come at a great price
Not as breathable as other models
The Nike Roshe Run trainer is one of the most iconic sneakers ever. It led the way in minimalism and they were designed by Dylan Raasch, more as a personal project rather than any Nike-driven initiative. They were released in 2012 and they were inspired by Zen ideology and simplicity. And they were, better still, incredible value at just $70.
There was no huge launch or marketing campaign but they became a cornerstone of the trainer industry given they were cheap, easy to wear and cool. The general thinking was that the simpler that it was, the more profound its impact would be.
In 2018 the Roshe G was introduced which was followed by the Roshe G Tour, a spiked, waterproof version that has been a staple of every tour around the world ever since.
They feature a synthetic leather upper, with a waterproof microfibre, and they are as comfortable as they appear thanks to the Lunarlon midsole technology – a soft, responsive foam that was first introduced around the 2008 Beijing Olympics – which provides plenty of cushioning and a soft feel for the feet.
There were question marks over the stability of the spikeless version but the 7-spike configuration outsole and an internal heel counter make for exceptional traction and the ability to use these all year round and on a variety of surfaces.
They are finished with an 8mm sockliner that provides another level of support and cushioning. On the sockliner it reads ‘All day comfort. Tee to green’ which is a nice summary of a great shoe.
And, as you would expect with Nike, there are some fantastic colour options in the range and there is a one-year waterproof guarantee.
