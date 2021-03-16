Here we take a run through the very best kids golf gloves on the market right now, gloves to help youngsters improve grip and maximise potential

Best Kids Golf Gloves

Choosing the best golf gloves for a junior golfer could help them improve their game. Finding a glove with good fit and feel will enhance their grip on the club and give them added confidence to make the best swings they can.

There are various options when it comes to kids golf gloves; choices to suit different requirements. Some of the top manufacturers produce junior options that showcase technologies featured in adult gloves. Other kids golf gloves are specifically designed with youngsters in mind.

What then are the best kids golf gloves currently on offer? Finding kids golf equipment can be difficult but to help you out and narrow your search, we’ve reviewed them and have selected our favourites below to help you decide which will suit your child’s requirements.

Additionally take a look at our other golf glove guides too so you are ready for anything. For example if it is wet, or you are playing in winter, we recommend taking a look at our guides on the best wet weather golf gloves, and the best golf gloves for winter.

Best Kids Golf Gloves – Best Junior Golf Gloves

FootJoy Junior Glove

+ Good grip

+ Simple closure system

– Only available in one colour

FootJoy is renowned for producing gloves of the very best quality, whether premium leather or all-weather.

This junior glove showcases the company’s innovation in terms of performance and durability.

It’s a robust glove available in junior sizes S-L and it comes with stretch properties to accommodate growing hands.

The MicroTac Palm and patches offer a nice tacky grip, even in wetter conditions, while the mesh sections over the knuckles and between the fingers allow for good freedom of movement.

Perforations on fingers and thumb help keep the hand cool and the Velcro closure system is easily altered to produce the perfect fit.

The ball marker attachment is a nice addition.

The FJ Junior is definitely one of the best kids golf gloves on the market just now and if you are a fan of FootJoy, also take a look at our comprehensive guide on the best FootJoy golf gloves too.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $8.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £8.99

Wilson Staff Fit All Junior Glove

+ Camo finish will appeal to kids

+ All weather

– One size fits all – but only to a point!

This glove really appeals to junior golfers with camouflage colour options to suit boys and girls.

It’s a one-size fits all glove that’s designed for all weathers.

The palm is a soft, synthetic microfibre offering great grip, while the upper is a soft mesh fabric providing excellent flexibility and comfort as well as removing moisture from the hand to minimise distractions – We all know how easily a junior golfer’s mind can drift from the game.

We think this is one of the best-looking kids golf gloves out there and it’s built to last – With a sturdy closure tab it’s robust enough to take whatever the kids throw at it.

US Buy Now at Walmart for $6.84

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £5.99

Callaway X Junior Golf Glove

+ Sleek design

+ Good all-weather performance

– No ball marker attachment

This stylish looking glove from Callaway will appeal to junior golfers who want to look like a proper player out on course.

It’s an all-weather glove but it also offers exceptional fit and feel.

The construction is predominantly from a Japanese synthetic leather for excellent grip and durability. But, the incorporation of a four-way stretch synthetic greatly enhances the glove’s flexibility and thereby comfort.

The palms are reinforced for robustness and the closure system allows for a precise fit.

A nice touch is the stretch cuff which offers a snug fit and is moisture absorbing.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $11.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £7.95

Inesis Kids Golf Glove

+ Good sizing options

+ Good value

– Slightly basic closure system

The Inesis Kids golf glove is constructed from a selection of quality materials to deliver good levels of comfort and performance.

A goat’s leather patch on the heel of the palm offers nice feel while the synthetic material used on the rest of the palm delivers good levels of grip.

The use of elastane on the rear of the glove means the hand can more freely, keeping the hand comfy throughout the round or practice session.

Available in three sizing options: 4-6 years, 8-10 years and 12-14 years, this is a versatile and durable kids golf glove.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £5.99

Zoom Weather Junior Golf Glove

+ Superb, versatile fit

+ Excellent feel

– Not as much in the way of thermal qualities

Developed in conjunction with Austrian Tour pro Marcus Brier, Zoom gloves are one-size fits all and have been engineered to fit like a second skin.

With FLEXX-FIT technology, essentially a Lycra-style section on the back that incorporates a mix of flex zones to fit the contours of a golfer’s hand, it does just that.

The back of the glove is stretch Lycra while the palm is a highly durable all-weather material.

We like the fact that the glove’s structure is such that it doesn’t lose its shape, even when it gets wet. It’s a solid item of equipment.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £9.50

Slazenger Ikon Junior Golf Glove

+ Classic look

+ Stretch fabric on knuckles

– White only

The Slazenger Ikon is a good entry-level junior glove offering decent grip and feel and good all-round performance.

There are junior sizes of S to XL and the touch tape fastening at the wrist delivers a snug and comfortable fit.

The elasticated cuff adds to comfort levels while perforations in the fingers keep the hands cool.

This is a pretty durable glove offering good value for money.

UK Buy Now at Sports Direct for £4.50

TaylorMade Junior Stratus Glove

+ Soft yet durable

+ Comfort from stretch material

– Not fully waterproof.

This functional glove delivers the technology of the Stratus series in junior sizes.

Created from a durable synthetic material, the glove stretches for additional grip and comfort.

The tackiness in the palm is excellent and the thin construction means feel is not compromised.

The material is moisture-wicking to prevent the hand sweating in warmer conditions. It will also prevent cracking and limit wear and tear.

Mesh over the knuckles and perforations on the fingers increase comfort.

Srixon Junior Ball Marker All Weather Glove

+ Durable

+ Ballmarker is nice addition

– Left handed only

The Srixon Junior Ballmarker All Weather glove is a solid, durable and functional piece of kit.

The feel is excellent thanks to leather patches on palm and thumb, while the synthetic leather upper delivers breathable comfort.

Lycra inserts offer freedom of movement and comfort.

The ballmarker on closure tab is easily removed and replaced and the fit is excellent.

Overall, this is a comfortable and sturdy glove that will function well in all but the very harshest weather conditions.

MKids Junior Golf Glove

+ Clear sizing options

+ Lycra inserts for increased flex

– Water resistant but not waterproof

The great thing about the MKids range is the simple sizing – these gloves are colour coded with four options; Orange is S, Red is M, Green is L and up to Blue XL.

The gloves are water resistant and they offer solid grip, even when the weather turns.

The Lycra inserts allow for good freedom of movement and, together with the Velcro fastener, provide a neat and comfortable fit.

UK Buy Now at Golf Direct for £5.95