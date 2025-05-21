Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor $4,999 at Walmart $4,999.99 at Carl's Place $4,999.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods The Full Swing Kit launch monitor is easy to both set up and use, capturing 16 different data point. Features include a built-in camera and a carry case. Pros Easy to use

Accurate

App experience is one of the best around Cons Currently doesn't have a ball normalisation feature

Full app experience comes with a hefty price tag SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor $2,395 at Amazon $2,494.98 at PGA TOUR Superstore The SkyTrak+ launch monitor reliably delivers a wide range of data points. The software package includes access to 100,000 virtual courses. Pros Simple to use

Increased data points and accuracy

Excellent app experience

Can play upwards of 100,000 virtual golf courses Cons Access to the full feature suite requires an annual fee

No carry case included

Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor vs SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

If you thought the best golf launch monitors were out of your price range, then you might need to think again. While there are plenty of models that do cost a small fortune, such as Trackman and Foresight Sports designs, it’s possible to find options that are more competitively priced without having to sacrifice on functionality.

Take the Full Swing Kit and SkyTrak+ launch monitors. Both use radar and boast plenty of features but represent good value for money when compared to more premium priced alternatives; it’s worth pointing out here that SkyTrak+ is the cheaper of the two by some margin. We’ve put them head-to-head to see which might be the best fit for you.

Ease of use

The Full Swing Kit monitor gained prominence as the tool of choice for both Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm. That might be all the recommendation you require, but let’s dig into a few details. Vitally we found it straightforward to set up. It’s simply a case of downloading the app, pairing it with the monitor and then placing it 10 feet behind the ball on the range. From here data is sent directly to your smartphone or iPad.

As for the app, it’s just as easy to navigate. We found it intuitive, allowing us to delve into the numbers it gave us, so we could compare clubs and performance with ease; we particularly liked the dynamic dispersion chart that color codes shots by club. We’d argue that the Full Swing Kit app is likely the best of its kind. The downside? You’ll need to pay an annual fee.

Due to its use of a laser that shows you where the ball needs to be placed so it can be tracked, the SkyTrak+ can be a little more fiddly to set-up. We found that hitting off grass required us to move the monitor around a little to find its optimum position. When hitting off mats this was less so. That said, the main display is easy to interpret, with simple graphics allowing you to quickly understand the data produced.

Accuracy

Much like other tech devices, golf rangefinders and golf watches for example, accuracy is everything here. Launch monitors have to be precise with data and the Fully Swing Kit doesn’t disappoint. Equipped with a Doppler radar and in-built camera it simply didn’t miss a shot during our time with it, adjusting accurately to every change in distance and direction. With 16 different data points, which includes not only carry, distance, ball and club speed, but also spin rate, spin axis, face angle, attack angle, smash factor it provides a detailed analysis of every swing you make, and removing the guesswork in the process. You can even pair it with your bluetooth headphones to hear the data after each shot.

The SkyTrak+ too has both a Doppler radar and camera, producing plenty of additional data points, including path and face angle, as well as the expected metrics, such as distance, carry and ball speed. Together they combine for 14 ball and club data points. Unlike older models it now uses proprietary machine-learning algorithms to the data for even greater accuracy; we feel that it’s right up there with the best launch monitors when it comes to the accuracy of the data produced.

Features

The Kit monitor’s built-in camera means you can record your swing, playing it back in slow motion if required. Bring it indoors, pair it with the e6 Connect software and you’ve got a simulator with over 100 courses for you to play, as well as over 15 practice environments and mini games - you can even play online with your golfing friends.

Synching the SkyTrak+ software with your computer opens up a plethora of virtual golf courses for you to play, including iconic Major venues like Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines. The list of courses extends to almost 100,000 and, like the Kit, you can play with your friends online. There’s also skills assessments and tests available, designed to replicate the pressure you face out on the course. While SkyTrak+ comes with a basic software package, to gain access to the full experience requires some additional annual expenditure, with plans ranging in price.

Versatility

A launch monitor's versatility can be measured both in its level of compatibility and also in its portability. And the Kit launch monitor scores highly in one, but not in the other. While it’s fairly lightweight (4lbs/1.8kg claimed) and comes with a nice carry case that makes it easily portable it’s currently only compatible with Apple devices running iOS 14 or higher. If you’re a PC or Android user, you’re currently out of luck.

SkyTrak+ is just the reverse. While it doesn’t come with a carry case (it’s of a similar weight to the Kit) it is compatible with a wider range of devices and operating systems, including PC, Android and iOS.

Overall appeal

The Full Swing Kit is a brilliant launch monitor. It’s easy to use, extremely accurate with a myriad of data points and offers an app experience that’s hard to fault, although this does come with an additional cost. Perhaps the only real downside is the lack of ball normalization feature that allows you to adjust for weather conditions or when using range balls, but we’ve been told this is on its way.

SkyTrak+ is considerably cheaper than the Kit monitor but is similarly straightforward to use. It doesn’t offer quite the same number of data points but there’s still plenty here to help you delve into the numbers. Likewise, the app experience is excellent and the number of virtual courses on offer is vast but its full suite of features does require an annual fee.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Full Swing Kit if…

- You use iOS devices

- You want a wide range of data points

- You value ease-of-use

Choose the SkyTrak+ if…

- You use PC or Android devices

- You want access to a huge number of virtual courses

- You typically practice off mats or indoors

