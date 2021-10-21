Check out some of the best Black Friday golf clothing deals we've found and bag yourself a bargain.
Best Black Friday Golf Clothing Deals
Clothing is often one of the best places to find great deals during Black Friday.
It’s also that time of year in the UK and certain parts of the US where the weather starts to turn and layering up is essential to keep enjoying golf.
Some of the best waterproof golf jackets, best golf jumpers and best golf hoodies are now on offer at a great price,
We’ve also found some great deals on the best golf polos, so if you’ve already got one eye on next summer, or you’re going away on a golf trip, now is a great time to stock up on some clothing.
Best Black Friday Golf Clothing Deals
Black Friday Deals – US
Under Armour Supervent Windbreaker
$49.96 $37.47 at Rock Bottom Golf
Storm technology used in this windbreaker means water repels easily without sacrificing any breathability on the golf course. It comes with a hood as well as three pockets – two on the side and one inside pocket with a zipper. Ideal for autumnal golf this windbreaker will keep you warm and dry as the seasons change.
Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket
$150.96 $113.22 at Rock Bottom Golf
This full zip waterproof jacket is a must have during the winter months and its windproof and waterproof features should cover you for most conditions. This jacket also has UV 50+ protection and two zipper front pockets.
Under Armour Storm Fleece 1/4 Zip
$69.99 $41.95 at Walmart
Layer up with this smart 1/4 zip sweater from Under Armour. Storm technology repels water in light rain while the soft and warm fleece keeps you warm. Thermal insulation in key areas allows you to maintain your body heat throughout a round.
Callaway Swing Tech Solid Color Polo Shirt
$70.99 $53.45 at Walmart
This polo shirt has water wicking and cooling technology to keep you at just the right temperature when you’re playing. This is available in a whole host of colours so it might be worth stocking up while they stay on offer.
Adidas Adi Performance Polo
$80 $29.99 at Walmart
This polo offers lightweight breathability out on course while the moisture wicking fabric sheds sweat, keeping you dry in warm weather. While it’s only available in red, there’s plenty of sizes of left for this bargain golf polo.
Black Friday Deal – UK
Stromberg Weather Tech Trousers
£59.99 £45 at American Golf
If you don’t like wearing waterproof trousers over your normal golf trousers, then the Stromberg Weather Tech are a fantastic alternative. They are fully waterproof and windproof whilst also being thermal lined. This gives you the freedom to wear one pair of trousers and know you’re covered for any weather events. To get them for £45, you’ll need to buy 2 pairs but you can mix and match colours too.
Hugo Boss Soody Batch Hoody
£169 £118.30 at Scottsdale Golf
This golf hoodie from Hugo Boss has been crafted with super soft stretch cotton providing an easy wear and a sporty feel. As golf attire becomes more casual, layer up with this fashionable hoodie that’s available at this great price in three colours: Black, Grey and Navy.
Oscar Jacobson Richmond Zip Neck Windproof
£99.99 £69.99 at Scottsdale Golf
Oscar Jacobson is a fantastic golf apparel brand and this is an excellent deal to layer up with a stylish windproof mid layer.It is a lightweight pullover style jacket that offers superb freedom of movement whilst bringing excellent protection to inclement weather. It is constructed from a water repellant and showerproof fabric and is both highly breathable and extremely comfortable.
Ping Frequency Golf Polo Shirt
£54.99 £39.99 at Golf Support
Ping’s latest range of clothing is now on sale with plenty of colours and sizes available. This polo features Sensor Cool technology which helps regulate the body temperature out on course.
Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer
£79.95 £39.90 at Online Golf
This is a great midlayer for on and off the course at a fantastic price for Black Friday. It is moisture wicking, breathable and made with stretch fabric so it doesn’t inhibit your swing. It’s available in four different colours and there are plenty of sizes still available.