Genesis Invitational 2026 Round Four Tee Times And Pairings

The 2026 Genesis Invitational appears to be Jacob Bridgeman's to lose, given the American is six strokes clear of the field with 18 holes to play.

The 26-year-old has posted scores of 66-64-64 at Riviera Country Club this week and has a sizeable cushion to his nearest challenger and playing partner in the final round - Rory McIlroy.

It won't be easy for the former Clemson University golfer, though, not only because he's playing alongside a five-time Major winner but also because he is yet to claim a professional victory on any tour - let alone a PGA Tour Signature Event.

Bridgeman will have a nervous morning in the Pacific Palisades as well because his tee time is not until close to midday, leaving him a long time to think about all the possible scenarios to come.

For those behind him, it will simply be about trying to put the pressure on early. And if that's not possible, jostling for position to pick up the biggest pay check and most points will be next on the agenda.

Elsewhere, defending champion Ludvig Aberg is out at 8:55am local time (11:55am ET) alongside Tony Finau while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler recovered from a rough start to make the cut and book a 9:35am tee time (12:35pm ET) with Matt Fitzpatrick.

Below is the complete list of final round tee times at the 2026 Genesis Invitational - hosted by Tiger Woods.

GENESIS INVITATIONAL ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

