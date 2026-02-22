Genesis Invitational 2026 Round Four Tee Times And Pairings
Check out all of the final round tee times for the 2026 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club as Jacob Bridgeman hunts a first PGA Tour title
The 2026 Genesis Invitational appears to be Jacob Bridgeman's to lose, given the American is six strokes clear of the field with 18 holes to play.
The 26-year-old has posted scores of 66-64-64 at Riviera Country Club this week and has a sizeable cushion to his nearest challenger and playing partner in the final round - Rory McIlroy.
It won't be easy for the former Clemson University golfer, though, not only because he's playing alongside a five-time Major winner but also because he is yet to claim a professional victory on any tour - let alone a PGA Tour Signature Event.
Bridgeman will have a nervous morning in the Pacific Palisades as well because his tee time is not until close to midday, leaving him a long time to think about all the possible scenarios to come.
For those behind him, it will simply be about trying to put the pressure on early. And if that's not possible, jostling for position to pick up the biggest pay check and most points will be next on the agenda.
Elsewhere, defending champion Ludvig Aberg is out at 8:55am local time (11:55am ET) alongside Tony Finau while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler recovered from a rough start to make the cut and book a 9:35am tee time (12:35pm ET) with Matt Fitzpatrick.
Below is the complete list of final round tee times at the 2026 Genesis Invitational - hosted by Tiger Woods.
GENESIS INVITATIONAL ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
ET (GMT)
- 10:05am (3:05pm) - Sepp Straka
- 10:10am (3:10pm) - Brian Harman, Matti Schmid
- 10:20am (3:20pm) - Ryo Hisatsune, Andrew Novak
- 10:30am (3:30pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
- 10:40am (3:40pm) - Sami Valimaki, Rickie Fowler
- 10:50am (3:50pm) - Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
- 11:00am (4:00pm) - Harris English, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:10am (4:10pm) - Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard
- 11:20am (4:20pm) - Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor
- 11:30am (4:30pm) - Shane Lowry, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:45am (4:45pm) - Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:55am (4:55pm) - Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg
- 12:05pm (5:05pm) - Sam Stevens, Sahith Theegala
- 12:15pm (5:15pm) - Matt McCarty, Min Woo Lee
- 12:25pm (5:25pm) - Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim
- 12:35pm (5:35pm) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:45pm (5:45pm) - Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
- 12:55pm (5:55pm) - Collin Morikawa, Pierceson Coody
- 1:05pm (6:05pm) - Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren
- 1:15pm (6:15pm) - Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:30pm (6:30pm) - Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 1:40pm (6:40pm) - Jake Knapp, Ryan Fox
- 1:50pm (6:50pm) - Marco Penge, Max Greyserman
- 2:00pm (7:00pm) - Xander Schauffele, Kurt Kitayama
- 2:10pm (7:10pm) - Aldrich Potgieter, Aaron Rai
- 2:20pm (7:20pm) - Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
