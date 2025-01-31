Rory McIlroy Makes Golf Ball Switch Days Before Pebble Beach Ace
The Northern Irishman revealed he had stumbled across the change while practicing in the build-up to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
World No.3 Rory McIlroy has changed golf balls again, and it seems to be paying off.
A TaylorMade staffer since 2017, McIlroy had played with the 2019 version of the TaylorMade TP5 for several years before announcing he had switched to the 2024 version of the TP5x early on last season.
During pre-season tests 12 months ago, McIlroy and TaylorMade noticed the TP5X (2024) had resulted in a fraction more distance gained with the Northern Irishman's irons and an increase in ball speed with his new TaylorMade Qi10 driver.
McIlroy went ahead and put the TaylorMade TP5x in his bag for a year, performing admirably and picking up four wins - almost adding Major number five, to boot.
Hoping to carry that form into 2025, an alteration in equipment was exactly planned by the 35-year-old as he headed back to his home in Florida for some practice.
119 yards ➡️ IN!For the second time in his career, @McIlroyRory has an ace on the PGA TOUR! pic.twitter.com/XywFx6oSekJanuary 30, 2025
But, after putting the TP5x aside for a moment and began hitting shots with the firmer, lower launching TP5 (2024), McIlroy liked what he felt and what he saw, so he opted to put it into play during his PGA Tour season debut on Thursday.
And after the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the World No.3 sits T8th and just two strokes off the lead, having carded a bogey-free round of 66 at Spyglass Hill which also contained just his third-ever ace as a pro.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Explaining how he came to make the change, McIlroy said: "I sort of stumbled upon it... I was messing around at the Grove the other day. This has got to be like Thursday last week.
"I just started to hit some chips with the TP5 instead of the TP5x and I really loved how I felt. And I hadn’t really tested the 2024 TP5, and I loved how it was reacting around the greens. And then I started hitting some like 60, 70-yard shots with it and it was coming off much lower launch, but spinnier.
"Then I just did some testing with it and compared it to the TP5x. I used a 2019 TP5 and the difference between a 2019 TP5 and a 2019 TP5x was a lot in terms of the spin rates and the launch angles.
"This seems to launch probably a degree lower for me, but the spin rate’s very, very similar, which I really like. Yeah, did some testing with it, really like it."
McIlroy insisted his statistics had remained virtually identical with the TP5 (2024) and was keen to use it in competition this week - although the Northern Irishman did not share whether it would be a permanent change.
He said: "Doesn’t seem to lose any speed with the driver either, even though it’s a lower compression golf ball. I thought I’ve got four rounds this week, no cut, may as well give it a go and see how it goes.
"I played 18 at Pebble on Tuesday, played 18 at Cypress yesterday with it and obviously played here today and it’s been really, really good."
McIlroy will continue to use the 2024 version of TaylorMade's TP5 golf ball throughout the remainder of this week's Signature Event, with a $20 million total prize purse and additional FedEx Cup points.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
LIV Golf Stalwart Names One Change He'd Make To The League
Peter Uihlein tells Golf Monthly about the one big change he'd make to LIV Golf to place more importance on the team aspect of the competition
By Paul Higham Published
-
Kiara Romero Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Kiara Romero made a big impression in her first year as a college golfer – here are 10 things to know about the Californian
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch: Rory McIlroy Makes Slam Dunk Hole-In-One At Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The four-time Major winner produced a moment of magic in the opening round of his first PGA Tour event of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut
The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Doing What We Wanted It To Do' - Why Rory McIlroy Will Not Be Disappointed With TGL's Lower Week 4 TV Ratings
Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links saw off McIlroy's Boston Common in overtime on Monday night, but the big-time match didn't result in huge TV ratings...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Key Takeaways From Rory McIlroy's Pebble Beach Pro-Am Press Conference
The World No.3 discussed a variety of topics at Pebble Beach, including golf's entertainment factor, fans' fatigue, and when a PGA Tour-PIF deal might happen
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals 'Three Goals For The Rest Of My Career'
McIlroy has won four Majors, been World No.1 and broken any number of records by a European, but there remain three targets he desperately wants to hit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Majesticks GC Sign New Apparel Deal Ahead Of 2025 LIV Golf League
Majesticks GC are the newest LIV Golf side to announce a deal with an apparel brand, with the quartet set to wear Castore clothing in a 'multi-year partnership'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scotty Cameron Unveils Game-Changing Face Insert On New Studio Style Putter Collection
How new technology and the refinement of timeless head shapes has led to the creation of the Scotty Cameron Studio Style putter range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Bob Does Sports YouTuber Details How He 'Completely Botched' Chance Rory McIlroy Meeting
Bob Does Sports' Robby Berger releases hilarious video describing his botched attempt to get Rory McIlroy on the show after a chance meeting at a gas station
By Paul Higham Published