Davis Bryant Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Davis Bryant enjoyed a stellar college career before turning professional, where it didn’t take him long to earn a place on the DP World Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Davis Bryant Facts

1. Davis Bryant was born on January 7th 2000 in Aurora, Colorado.

2. His parents both have a strong golf background. Dad Matt is the General Manager at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, Colorado, while Mom Julie is the COO of the Colorado Golf Foundation.

3. In 2014, he caddied for former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway at the HealthONE Colorado Senior Open, which was held at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

Davis Bryant caddied for John Elway at the 2014 HealthONE Colorado Senior Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. He attended Colorado State University, graduating with a Masters Degree in 2023.

5. Among Bryant's achievements in college golf was victory at the 2022 Southwestern Amateur.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. He ended his collegiate career with the most rounds in the 60s in the program’s history, at 35, while another program record he held was 80 rounds of even par or better.

7. After turning professional, he moved in with his grandparents in Phoenix and started playing on mini tours.

8. His first professional event was the 2024 Asher Tour Talking Stick Championship, where he finished T3 to win $4,300.

9. He earned his DP World Tour card via Q-School for the 2025 season, finishing third on 27-under. That broke the all-time American DP World Tour Q-School scoring record.

Bryant finished on 27-under at DP World Tour Q-school in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. After losing his card at the end of the 2025 season, he soon earned it back, again via Q-School, this time finishing in 10th on 20-under for the tournament.