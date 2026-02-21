Davis Bryant Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Davis Bryant is making good progress in the early part of his professional career. Here are 10 things to know about the American
Davis Bryant enjoyed a stellar college career before turning professional, where it didn’t take him long to earn a place on the DP World Tour.
Here are 10 things to know about the American.
Davis Bryant Facts
1. Davis Bryant was born on January 7th 2000 in Aurora, Colorado.
2. His parents both have a strong golf background. Dad Matt is the General Manager at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, Colorado, while Mom Julie is the COO of the Colorado Golf Foundation.
3. In 2014, he caddied for former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway at the HealthONE Colorado Senior Open, which was held at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.
4. He attended Colorado State University, graduating with a Masters Degree in 2023.
5. Among Bryant's achievements in college golf was victory at the 2022 Southwestern Amateur.
6. He ended his collegiate career with the most rounds in the 60s in the program’s history, at 35, while another program record he held was 80 rounds of even par or better.
7. After turning professional, he moved in with his grandparents in Phoenix and started playing on mini tours.
8. His first professional event was the 2024 Asher Tour Talking Stick Championship, where he finished T3 to win $4,300.
9. He earned his DP World Tour card via Q-School for the 2025 season, finishing third on 27-under. That broke the all-time American DP World Tour Q-School scoring record.
10. After losing his card at the end of the 2025 season, he soon earned it back, again via Q-School, this time finishing in 10th on 20-under for the tournament.
Born
January 7th 2000, Aurora, Colorado
Turned professional
2023
Current tour
DP World Tour
