Rory McIlroy Makes Key Gear Changes Ahead Of RBC Canadian Open (And US Open)

The World No.2 has a new driver, 3-wood and 3-iron in the bag this week in Canada

Rory McIlroy hits a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Rory McIlroy has moved back into the TaylorMade Qi35 driver ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open.

It's not the only change he's made, as the World No.2 also has a new 3-wood and 3-iron in the bag in a tweak to his setup ahead of next week's US Open at Oakmont.

McIlroy has put the Qi35 driver in play after testing since the PGA Championship last month, where he reportedly had to use his back-up Qi10 driver after his regular Qi10 dot driver failed a USGA test.

There was no confirmation of the report at the time, but the PGA of America did issue a statement to confirm that USGA testing had taken place and results were to remain confidential.

McIlroy largely struggled at the PGA Championship, where he finished T47th, and found just 46.43% of fairways to rank T68th in that particular department. He ranked 36th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee for the week.

His new Qi35 is built for accuracy, as it features a slightly shorter shaft length than his previous driver but with the same swing weight and Fujikura Ventus Black X shaft. It's the Qi35 core model in 9 degrees but set to a slightly lower loft.

He is said to have used it earlier this week during a practice round at Oakmont.

The five-time Major champion has also switched 3-woods to the new Qi35 fairway and replaced his Qi10 5-wood with a P770 3-iron, which he is said to comfortably be able to hit over 250 yards.

The Masters champion briefly put the new 2025 driver in play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before switching back to his Qi10 just three days later. The Qi10 remained in the bag throughout the Spring, where he won the Players Championship before completing the career grand slam at The Masters.

Rory McIlroy WITB: June 2025

  • Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 9.0
  • 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 15.0
  • 3-iron: TaylorMade P770
  • 4-iron: TaylorMade P760
  • Irons: TaylorMade RORS Proto 5-9
  • Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 46 SB, 56 SB, 60 LB
  • Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
  • Ball: TaylorMade TP5 RORS
TOPICS
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

