Rory McIlroy Makes Key Gear Changes Ahead Of RBC Canadian Open (And US Open)

Rory McIlroy has moved back into the TaylorMade Qi35 driver ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open.

It's not the only change he's made, as the World No.2 also has a new 3-wood and 3-iron in the bag in a tweak to his setup ahead of next week's US Open at Oakmont.

McIlroy has put the Qi35 driver in play after testing since the PGA Championship last month, where he reportedly had to use his back-up Qi10 driver after his regular Qi10 dot driver failed a USGA test.

There was no confirmation of the report at the time, but the PGA of America did issue a statement to confirm that USGA testing had taken place and results were to remain confidential.

McIlroy largely struggled at the PGA Championship, where he finished T47th, and found just 46.43% of fairways to rank T68th in that particular department. He ranked 36th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee for the week.

His new Qi35 is built for accuracy, as it features a slightly shorter shaft length than his previous driver but with the same swing weight and Fujikura Ventus Black X shaft. It's the Qi35 core model in 9 degrees but set to a slightly lower loft.

He is said to have used it earlier this week during a practice round at Oakmont.

The five-time Major champion has also switched 3-woods to the new Qi35 fairway and replaced his Qi10 5-wood with a P770 3-iron, which he is said to comfortably be able to hit over 250 yards.

The Masters champion briefly put the new 2025 driver in play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before switching back to his Qi10 just three days later. The Qi10 remained in the bag throughout the Spring, where he won the Players Championship before completing the career grand slam at The Masters.

Rory McIlroy WITB: June 2025

Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 9.0

TaylorMade Qi35 9.0 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 15.0

TaylorMade Qi35 15.0 3-iron: TaylorMade P770

TaylorMade P770 4-iron: TaylorMade P760

TaylorMade P760 Irons: TaylorMade RORS Proto 5-9

TaylorMade RORS Proto 5-9 Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 46 SB, 56 SB, 60 LB

TaylorMade MG4 46 SB, 56 SB, 60 LB Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

TaylorMade Spider Tour X Ball: TaylorMade TP5 RORS