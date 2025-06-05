Rory McIlroy Makes Key Gear Changes Ahead Of RBC Canadian Open (And US Open)
The World No.2 has a new driver, 3-wood and 3-iron in the bag this week in Canada
Rory McIlroy has moved back into the TaylorMade Qi35 driver ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open.
It's not the only change he's made, as the World No.2 also has a new 3-wood and 3-iron in the bag in a tweak to his setup ahead of next week's US Open at Oakmont.
McIlroy has put the Qi35 driver in play after testing since the PGA Championship last month, where he reportedly had to use his back-up Qi10 driver after his regular Qi10 dot driver failed a USGA test.
There was no confirmation of the report at the time, but the PGA of America did issue a statement to confirm that USGA testing had taken place and results were to remain confidential.
McIlroy largely struggled at the PGA Championship, where he finished T47th, and found just 46.43% of fairways to rank T68th in that particular department. He ranked 36th in Strokes Gained: Off the tee for the week.
His new Qi35 is built for accuracy, as it features a slightly shorter shaft length than his previous driver but with the same swing weight and Fujikura Ventus Black X shaft. It's the Qi35 core model in 9 degrees but set to a slightly lower loft.
He is said to have used it earlier this week during a practice round at Oakmont.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The five-time Major champion has also switched 3-woods to the new Qi35 fairway and replaced his Qi10 5-wood with a P770 3-iron, which he is said to comfortably be able to hit over 250 yards.
The Masters champion briefly put the new 2025 driver in play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before switching back to his Qi10 just three days later. The Qi10 remained in the bag throughout the Spring, where he won the Players Championship before completing the career grand slam at The Masters.
A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf)
A photo posted by on
Rory McIlroy WITB: June 2025
- Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 9.0
- 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 15.0
- 3-iron: TaylorMade P770
- 4-iron: TaylorMade P760
- Irons: TaylorMade RORS Proto 5-9
- Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 46 SB, 56 SB, 60 LB
- Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
- Ball: TaylorMade TP5 RORS
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
With Spending On Defence Set To Rise, We Recommend Five Golf Clubs With Military Connections
Five welcoming golf clubs whose roots are intertwined with the armed forces
-
Why The Golfclubs4cash Build A Bag Feature Is A Game Changer For New Golfers
The equipment buying process can be complex, not to mention expensive - but this new feature makes it simple, convenient and more affordable to build a full bag of clubs
-
'I Was A Little 'P***** Off' - Rory McIlroy Admits Driver Test Leak Led To Skipping Media At PGA Championship
The five-time Major champion said news of his driver's failed test being leaked at the PGA Championship led to him skipping media on all four days at Quail Hollow
-
We Tried To Work Out Scottie Scheffler’s Handicap In 2025. Here’s What The Data Says…
What would Scottie Scheffler's handicap be if he wasn't a professional golfer? We run through the numbers and the rounds to try and find out...
-
'A Lot Of The Guys (On LIV) Aren’t In The Majors That Would Have Been If They Were Playing The PGA Tour. That’s A Huge Downfall. We Didn’t Get To Play In The Majors. We Weren’t In The Masters Anymore’ - Caddie On LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Differences
Veteran looper, Kenny Harms, has caddied on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League. Speaking to Golf Monthly, the experienced caddie details the main differences between the two circuits
-
The New Titleist AIM 360 Balls Could Help You Hole More Putts
Softer Feel, Sharper Aim: Discover the New Titleist AVX & Tour Soft AIM 360
-
'Simple' - Luke Clanton Outlines Reasons For Following PGA Tour Path Over LIV Golf Possibility
The 21-year-old is making his PGA Tour debut as a pro at this week's RBC Canadian Open and explained how he would like his career to pan out...
-
'I Couldn’t Move It For At Least A Week' - Jason Day Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open
The Australian hasn't featured in a tournament since the PGA Championship, with Day explaining how a wrist injury meant he had to miss this week's RBC Canadian Open
-
RBC Canadian Open 2025 Tee Times: Round One And Two
Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his RBC Canadian Open title, with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg making an appearance at TPC Toronto
-
RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the most historic events in golf returns at TPC Toronto, where a number of big names are competing for a large tournament purse