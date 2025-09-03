Spotted: Rory McIlroy Seen Using New Wedges Ahead Of Irish Open

Rory McIlroy returns to the Amgen Irish Open, with the 36-year-old looking to replicate his success from 2016.

That victory also came at this week's venue, The K Club, and it seems that McIlroy is heading into the week with a potential big equipment change, as he was spotted with new TaylorMade MG5 wedges in the bag during his practice round.

Currently, it's unclear as to whether the move to the MG5 is a permanent one, but what we do know is that McIlroy was spotted with a 60° that had 61° RM stamping on the back of it, which would match the usual specs in his bag.

What's more, the five-time Major winner had another MG5 wedge in the bag that didn't have a degree stamping on it, but rather an RM printed on the back.

Last featuring at the Tour Championship at the end of August, McIlroy previously had the TaylorMade MG4s in the bag. These were in a 46° (09SB), 50° (09-SB), 54° (11SB) and 60° (08LB - 61°).

Shaft-wise, the MG4s had Project X 6.5s, which just so happen to be the same shafts spotted in the MG5s at the Amgen Irish Open, where McIlroy is the tournament favorite.

If the switch is permanent, then McIlroy will hope the wedges move into the bag seamlessly, especially as the 36-year-old has a busy and important run of events coming up that includes the BMW PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

Finishing runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, he backed it up with a T7 at The Open Championship, before a month break followed.

Returning at the BMW Championship, McIlroy finished T12, with a T23 at the 30-man Tour Championship bringing his PGA Tour season to a close.

At that event, he ranked 19th for Strokes Gained: Around the Green and 20th in Scrambling, making 12 up-and-downs from 19.

"I'd love to get myself into contention and at least be a little bit sharper than I was at BMW and at the Tour Championship," stated McIlroy during his press conference on Tuesday.

"I figured out my ball striking at least in Atlanta. I felt like I hit the ball terribly at the BMW but I putted well. Then in Atlanta, I hit the ball better but I putted terribly. So just need to try to piece everything together.

"These are two big weeks to make sure the game is sharp, but I think the only way to tell you're as sharp as you want to be is getting yourself in contention under pressure and the sort of business end of things on Sunday. I think it's important to do that. It's important to give myself a couple of chances to win."

Seeking a second Amgen Irish Open title, McIlroy tees it up alongside last week's European Masters winner Thriston Lawrence and Race to Dubai No.3 Kristoffer Reitan. He gets underway at 8.00am local time on Thursday and 1.00pm on Friday.