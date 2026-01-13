Dubai Invitational Betting Tips 2026: Who Are Our Expert Panel Backing In The DP World Tour Opener?

If you want the best Dubai Invitational betting tips, why would you look anywhere else? Our panel of expert tipsters backed a total of 17 winners last season, with plenty of other close calls at big prices, and finished the year with six winners in eight events.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy headline the Dubai Invitational field this year, but our expert panel have decided to dig a littler deeper into the odds board in order to find some great value betting tips.

With some great betting tips at the PGA Tour curtain-raiser in Hawaii, this week could be a great start to the new year for golf fans (and those who like a flutter).

So, with the data analysed and the trends followed, who are our expert panel tipping for success in Dubai? Let's find out...

Dubai Invitational Betting Tips 2026

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Ewen Ferguson fits the profile and has some solid results in this part of the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Ewen Ferguson (+5500) @ BetMGM

Ewen Ferguson is a great price in this event and has been on my radar for a while now. He has played some impressive golf in this part of the world, winning the Qatar Masters in 2022 and finishing tied for 10th in this event in 2024.

Ferguson also hit 80% of greens in regulation when finishing tied for 10th at the Nedbank on his last start, which is a very important statistic for success here, so there is a lot to like about his chances at a big price.

Pick Two: Daniel Hillier (+3000) @ BetMGM

Daniel Hillier is another flusher who hits plenty of greens in regulation. In fact, over two consecutive starts in Australia at the back end of 2025, Hillier averaged 77% of greens in regulation - finishing 5th and 6th.

That form will give him confidence, but when you consider he also finished 5th in Abu Dhabi, 16th at the DP World Tour Championship and 2nd at the Dubai Desert Classic last year, there is suddenly plenty of weight to his claim.

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Nicolai Hojgaard went close on a number of occasions last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600) @ BetMGM

The big-hitting and talented Dane struggled on the PGA Tour last season and went winless for the second successive year, but he did throw in plenty of good results on the DP World Tour including a T2 at the British Masters and a T3 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

He ended his year with a T11 at the DP World Tour Championship so could soon be back to winning ways. He is one of the classiest players in this limited field of 60, so I’m betting on him going low and contending near the top of the leaderboard.

Pick Two: Francesco Molinari (+6600) @ BetMGM

The former Open champion has fallen outside of the world’s top 400 but he ended 2025 with four consecutive made cuts, which remarkably is his longest streak in three years, so he could well be coming out of his lull.

His final start of the season was a T10 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, so I’m hoping he can build on that this week in Dubai.

The tipping point for me in picking Molinari is that he returns to Dubai Creek Yacht and Golf Club, where he was 5th two years ago in this tournament’s inaugural staging. He looks a good each-way or top-10 shout.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Thriston Lawrence has previously gone low at Dubai Creek (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Thriston Lawrence (+3300) @ BetMGM

Returning to the DP World Tour for the final third of 2025, Lawrence re-found his form on his favored circuit, registering a win at the Omega European Masters and a T3rd at the DP World India Championship.

In his last event, he finished T14th at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, with the South African possessing strong course form at this week's Dubai Invitational, finishing in a share of second alongside Rory McIlroy in 2024.

Carding a seven-under-par final round at Dubai Creek Resort, Lawrence isn't afraid to go low and, with his form seemingly back, I think he offers good odds at the season opener.

Pick Two: Marcus Armitage (+8000) @ BetMGM

Like Lawrence, Armitage found a good run of form towards the end of 2025, earning a T5th at the FedEx Open de France and a top 25 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

A T15th in his final outing at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open should bring confidence and, although the Englishman didn't perform at his best last time this event took place, he produced consistent rounds and had no blow ups.

If he can shave a few shots off, which he has been doing recently, the Bullet could well scrape a top 10 at a decent price.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

David Puig will be looking to grab some world ranking points with a win in Dubai (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: David Puig (+2000) @ BetMGM

Puig was in pretty good form towards the end of last year, so - hopefully - with a few minor tweaks, he will begin 2026 as one of this week's contenders.

And, as a LIV golfer, he knows how important OWGR points are at this stage and he will be looking to take advantage.

Although Puig hasn't played this event before, he held an excellent record in the Middle East last year with a third in Dubai, a fourth in Bahrain and a sixth in Riyadh before a T16th at the PIF Saudi International most recently.

The young Spaniard hits it miles and is a clutch putter - the key ingredients to be successful in Dubai.

Pick Two: Tom McKibbin (+2000) @ BetMGM

Like Puig, McKibbin was also producing a string of good finishes at the end of 2025 and claimed his latest pro win at the Hong Kong Open in November.

The Northern Irish talent is equally capable on desert golf courses, highlighted by a T6th at the Dubai Desert Classic and a T15th in Riyadh after starting so well.

While McIlroy is the most likely Northern Irish winner this weekend (especially after his new driver comes into play), I believe he could be rivalled by his compatriot, McKibbin.

Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Winning Picks (Since Start Of 2025)