Who Is Ryan Fox’s Wife?

Who is two-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox’s wife? Here are the details
Ryan Fox was already building a solid career after turning professional in 2012, with wins on various circuits in the years that followed, including the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2022.
However, he took his game and profile to another level in 2023, when he won the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
Earlier that year, he had earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour and, helped by his big win at Wentworth, by the end of 2023, he had his full card thanks to his place in the Race to Dubai rankings.
The New Zealander kept his card in 2024, which came immediately before arguably the most successful year of his career, picking up his first two PGA Tour wins, at the Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open.
With him throughout those big successes in recent years has been his wife, Anneke Ryff.
The pair married on Rakino Island in New Zealand in March 2019 after Fox won the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth, but they’d been an item for a long time before they tied the knot.
Anneke explained to the New Zealand Herald how they met, recalling that their first encounter came at a party while they were still at college.
Anneke is a huge rugby union fan, and Fox is the son of former New Zealand All Blacks player Grant Fox.
Anneke, who was born on the same day Fox’s father helped the All Blacks to victory in the 1987 World Cup final, got wind of the fact that the son of a famous All Black would be at the party, and the rest is history – although she insisted to the publication that it’s “definitely not the reason we're together now.”
Regardless, the pair’s relationship has stood the test of time, and in December 2020, they welcomed their first daughter, Isabel.
Fox marked the news by writing on Instagram, "Welcome to the world Isabel Marion Fox, a really nice early Xmas present.”
In May 2023, just six months before Fox’s BMW PGA Championship win, the couple’s second daughter, Margot, was born.
Nowadays, it's not unusual for the whole family to support Ryan in his golf endeavors, including at the 2024 Masters Par-3 Contest, while Anneke and the couple's daughters were also there to celebrate with him after he completed the second of his PGA Tour wins in Canada in 2025.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
