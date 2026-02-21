Who Is Ryan Fox’s Wife?

Ryan Fox was already building a solid career after turning professional in 2012, with wins on various circuits in the years that followed, including the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2022.

However, he took his game and profile to another level in 2023, when he won the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.

Earlier that year, he had earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour and, helped by his big win at Wentworth, by the end of 2023, he had his full card thanks to his place in the Race to Dubai rankings.

The New Zealander kept his card in 2024, which came immediately before arguably the most successful year of his career, picking up his first two PGA Tour wins, at the Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open.

With him throughout those big successes in recent years has been his wife, Anneke Ryff.

The pair married on Rakino Island in New Zealand in March 2019 after Fox won the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth, but they’d been an item for a long time before they tied the knot.

Anneke has attended some of Ryan Fox's big wins, including the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anneke explained to the New Zealand Herald how they met, recalling that their first encounter came at a party while they were still at college.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anneke is a huge rugby union fan, and Fox is the son of former New Zealand All Blacks player Grant Fox.

Anneke, who was born on the same day Fox’s father helped the All Blacks to victory in the 1987 World Cup final, got wind of the fact that the son of a famous All Black would be at the party, and the rest is history – although she insisted to the publication that it’s “definitely not the reason we're together now.”

Regardless, the pair’s relationship has stood the test of time, and in December 2020, they welcomed their first daughter, Isabel.

Fox marked the news by writing on Instagram, "Welcome to the world Isabel Marion Fox, a really nice early Xmas present.”

In May 2023, just six months before Fox’s BMW PGA Championship win, the couple’s second daughter, Margot, was born.

A post shared by Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) A photo posted by on

Nowadays, it's not unusual for the whole family to support Ryan in his golf endeavors, including at the 2024 Masters Par-3 Contest, while Anneke and the couple's daughters were also there to celebrate with him after he completed the second of his PGA Tour wins in Canada in 2025.