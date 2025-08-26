Ben Griffin WITB: What’s In The Bag Of The PGA Tour Winner?

Ben Griffin has enjoyed a breakout year on the PGA Tour in 2025, securing two victories and making it to the season-ending Tour Championship for the very first time.

Producing some fine results throughout the season, we have taken a look at what clubs the American uses in competition play.

Driver

Beginning with the driver, which is the Ping G430 Max 10K, one of the best Ping drivers available on the market.

Regarded as the straightest and highest MOI (moment of inertia) driver the company has ever made, it has been in the bag of Griffin's since the end of 2024, when he swapped out the Mizuno ST-X 230.

Featuring a UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX shaft, the G430 Max 10K has a significantly bigger footprint, a fixed back weight and a Carbonfly wrap on the crown. Griffin also has a 9° head that is set in the neutral position, as well as a Golf Pride MCC grip.

Fairway Wood

Like so many professionals, Griffin has the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood in the bag, which is often regarded as one of the best fairway woods that money can buy.

An excellent all-rounder, the Qi10 excels in a number of ways, with it extremely forgiving on low-struck shots. What's more, it has a powerful, towering ball flight, with the weight saving design aiding the launch.

Set at 15° and with a UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX, Griffin once again has a very neutral set-up when it comes to the fairway wood, which has been in the bag since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Utility Iron

Being a Mizuno staffer, the first club from the company is the utility iron, specifically the Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 2-iron, which was released to the market in 2022.

Featuring clean looking, no-nonsense aesthetics, it's set at around 17° and has internal tungsten weighting and increased bounce angle to help with turf interaction.

All of this is wrapped up in a black ion finish, with Griffin putting it in the bag since 2024. Like the irons below, it has a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft in it.

Irons

Along with the utility iron, Griffin also has Mizuno irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge, with the model in question the Mizuno Pro S3, a classy looking iron that provides a compact profile, shorter blade length and outstanding feel.

Aimed at the better player, the American put the Pro S3 in the bag at the start of 2025, replacing the Mizuno Pro 241s which were in the bag for a number of seasons.

Like the Pro Fli-Hi, it has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. Interestingly Griffin sometimes uses a Mizuno JPX 923 Tour 3-iron for added forgiveness and precision, although this is usually down to the course conditions and set-up.

Wedges

Moving to the scoring section of the bag, where we see an interesting set-up that includes three different models of wedge, with Mizuno and TaylorMade represented.

Firstly, there's the Mizuno Pro T1. This has a 52° (10S) head that is bent to 51°. From there, Griffin has a TaylorMade Proto in 56° (SB12) and a TaylorMade MG5 in 60° (SB09).

All three wedges feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, which are slightly more flexible than the extra stiff shafts in his irons. It's worth noting that the wedge section of the bag is the most changed portion of Griffin's bag, with the American also using a TaylorMade MG4 previously.

Putter

Griffin ranks 22nd in Strokes Gained: Putting for 2025 and, one of the reasons, is down to his Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype, which is a Tour-only model.

Featuring a traditional blade shape, it is a very stable putter that has been in his hands for several seasons. The stability and feel comes from the 25g circle T sole weights.

Golf Ball

When Griffin claimed victory twice in 2025, one of the big talking points was the golf ball he used, specifically the Maxfli Tour X ball, a brand he signed for in 2024.

Speaking about the move to the company, the American stated: "Lexi (Thompson) drew my interest to the ball initially. I saw she was playing it and my caddie, who used to caddie for Lexi’s brother Curtis, thought I should at least test out the Maxfli to see how it performed.

"It was roughly 8 yards additional during preliminary testing. Around the green, I didn’t see a ton of differences across balls. That’s when the distance side really started to intrigue me. There are certain weeks out here when distance has kind of turned into a priority."

A four-piece golf ball that features a soft urethane cover, we were particularly impressed by its impressive distance off the tee, as well as its performance in windy conditions.

Apparel/Shoes

The final portion of Griffin's bag is his apparel and footwear, with the American donning Holderness & Bourne clothing and Footjoy golf shoes.

Becoming a Holderness & Bourne ambassador in 2022, the partnership came about when Griffin was playing the Korn Ferry Tour that season.

Searching for an apparel provider, he started wearing the clothing on Tour and, after being spotted by Holderness & Bourne's co-founder Alex Holderness, he started working with them. In fact, Griffin is an alumnus of UNC-Chapel Hill, as is Holderness.

Footwear-wise, Griffin is one of many professionals to wear FootJoy, who make some of the best golf shoes on the market. The model in question is the FootJoy Premiere Series Field, a spiked, Tour-validated golf shoe.

