The Surprising Golf Ball Manufacturer PGA Tour Winner Ben Griffin Uses
Ben Griffin has enjoyed an excellent start to 2025, with one of the reasons being down to his golf ball, the Maxfli Tour X
During 2025, you could argue that Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Sepp Straka have been the stand-out players, but there's also another individual who has secured more than one victory on the PGA Tour this season.
Having won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April, Ben Griffin then secured the Charles Schwab Challenge to be only the fourth player to claim multiple wins this year.
Griffin's story is a fascinating one. Stepping away from the game in 2021 to become a loan officer for a mortgage group for four months, he returned to golf and, four years on, claimed his first PGA Tour title.
What's more, in May 2024, he signed a golf ball deal with Maxfli, after the American was inspired by Major winner Lexi Thompson, who signed with the manufacturer earlier that year.
Using the Maxfli Tour X ball, Griffin stated: “Lexi drew my interest to the ball initially. I saw she was playing it and my caddie, who used to caddie for Lexi’s brother Curtis, thought I should at least test out the Maxfli to see how it performed.
“It was roughly 8 yards additional during preliminary testing, Around the green, I didn’t see a ton of differences across balls. That’s when the distance side really started to intrigue me. There are certain weeks out here when distance has kind of turned into a priority.”
Continuing to use the golf ball throughout 2024 and 2025, Griffin's victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was the brand's first win on the PGA Tour in 22 years.
A four-piece golf ball that features a soft urethane cover, Golf Monthly were particularly impressed by its impressive distance off the tee, as well as its performance in windy conditions. What's more, it's significantly cheaper than the best premium golf balls on the market.
Along with his Maxfli golf ball, Griffin is also recognizable via the aviator-style sunglasses he wears on the golf course.
One of the few professionals to don these sunglasses, the reason is due to the fact that Griffin began "seeing floaters" early on in 2024 and discovered that he had a serious issue that needed to be fixed quickly or he could face losing his vision completely.
Speaking at the Memorial Tournament at the end of May, the 29-year-old stated: "I have really bad vision. So about a year ago is when I started seeing floaters, went to an eye doctor, realized my retina was starting to kind of try to detach itself...
"I still see the floaters, I had to get the surgery just to maintain my level. Because of that when I wear sunglasses it's a little bit darker out, so I don't necessarily see the floaters as well. So if it's really bright out and I'm not wearing the sunglasses, I look into the clouds or whatever and I see black stuff everywhere."
