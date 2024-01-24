Lexi Thompson Announces New Ball Sponsor After Bridgestone Split
The Major winner has announced an exclusive endorsement agreement and will begin playing her new golf ball at the LPGA Drive On Championship
Lexi Thompson has signed an exclusive golf-ball deal with Maxfli, bringing her lengthy association with Bridgestone to an end.
Thompson, one of the most recognisable faces in women's golf, had used a Bridgestone ball since 2016 before signing in an official capacity in 2018. The American won three events in her six-year stint with the company, but will now move on to a brand which has enjoyed a resurgence in the golf-ball market over recent years.
The 28-year-old is set to play the Maxfli Tour Series golf ball throughout the 2024 campaign, starting with the LPGA Drive On Championship this week, which is her 13th season on tour.
Discussing her exclusive agreement with Maxfli, Thompson said: “I’ve been testing the Maxfli Tour Series for a few months now, and the Maxfli Tour ball exceeded my expectations. The ball fits my game extremely well, increasing my ball speed without sacrificing control. I’m excited to be joining forces with a brand that has such a long-standing, proven reputation for high-quality and performance."
In a statement announcing the news, Maxfli said that the 11-time LPGA Tour winner will "become the face" of the brand via various marketing campaigns, "leveraging her influence" to encourage golfers of all abilities to choose "the best Maxfli ball for their unique playing styles." Thompson will also be involved in product innovation and testing sessions for Maxfli’s new Tour Series ball, launching in 2025.
Meanwhile, Aimee Watters - vice president of vertical brand marketing at DICK’S Sporting Goods, owners of Maxfli - said: "Lexi is a remarkable golfer, and I can’t think of a better player to have join the Maxfli family as an exclusive partner for the Maxfli golf balls.
"Becoming only the seventh woman to compete in a PGA event is so impressive, and we know there is more to come! We feel honored to have Maxfli be a part of her journey and are confident that she will continue to break records, while using our Tour series ball on the course."
While Thompson may have moved on, Bridgestone still have a number of high-profile players on their roster, including 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods and PGA Tour veterans Jason Day and Matt Kuchar.
The 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship winner will be looking for a much more positive year with Maxfli after enduring a tough first half of 2023 while using her old golf ball. However, she did finish the season with something of a flourish, recording four consecutive top-10s.
In October, Thompson also made headlines when she became only the seventh player to tee it up in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Open. The 28-year-old was aiming to become the first woman to make the cut at a PGA Tour event since 1945 but ultimately fell three shots short.
The uptick in form coincided with Thompson hiring Colton Heisey as her caddie, with the American moving away from having a family member on the bag. Heisey's appointment has now been made permanent heading into the new season.
"I'm super grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the best to ever do it," Heisey said when the news was announced. "Looking forward to a great season and doing everything I can to contribute to her success."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
