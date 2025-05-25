Ben Griffin Wins The Charles Schwab Challenge In Tense Final Day

Refresh

SCHMID CHIPS IN Wow! I thought Schmid would struggle to get up-and-down from the side of the green but, with a huge wedge shot, the German finds the center of the cup for the most unlikely birdie! That puts the pressure on Griffin, who now has a five-footer for par for the victory!

APPROACH ON THE 18TH Schmid is first up at the 18th and, with a wedge in hand, he pulls it left with a near impossible up-and-down coming up. In terms of Griffin, his second shot is short but safe and, in terms of the chip, he will have an interesting shot coming up as he looks to claim a second title of the season.

TOMMY'S PUTT ON 18 "Is it still moving?" Worth the wait for @TommyFleetwood1 on the 18th green as his birdie putt FINALLY dropped @CSChallengeFW 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/dlWm3NofdQMay 25, 2025

GRIFFIN LEADS GOING DOWN THE LAST (Image credit: Getty Images) Huge par save for Griffin at the 17th, with the American producing an excellent second shot, as well as an excellent putt from off the edge of the green. Making par, his great work is rewarded, especially as Schmid is forced to play to the side of the green with his bunker shot, with Schmid getting up-and-down for a bogey and a two shot deficit going down the last hole.

TWO SHOT SWING Huge moment at the 16th! Griffin goes long of the green and, although he plays a great pitch, he is unable to convert his seven-footer for par. Following Griffin's bogey, Schmid rolls in his birdie putt to get to 11-under, moving just one shot back of Griffin at 12-under. Thrilling finish in-store here at Colonial Country Club...

WHAT A SHOT FROM SCHMID Schmid is trailing by three shots and, at the par 3 16th, he plays an incredible approach that rests just three-feet away from the hole. Griffin is long of the green and, if he fails to get up-and-down, he will likely trail by a single shot, especially with Schmid so close. This isn't over just yet...

ANOTHER CLUTCH SAVE FROM GRIFFIN That's superb from Griffin, who holes an eight-footer for par at the par 4 15th to remain at 13-under, three clear of Schmid, who also pars the 15th.

BIRDIE AT THE LAST FOR FLEETWOOD Fleetwood faces a 20-footer for birdie at the last and, striking his putt, the ball remains on the edge of the lip. Waiting just under the 10-second allotted time, it eventually drops in for a closing birdie and a final round 68, leaving Fleetwood at eight-under for the event.

HUGE SAVE FROM GRIFFIN That is a massive save from Griffin! After hitting the trees with his approach, the American plays a great third shot to 15-feet, with Griffin holing a huge putt for par to remain at 13-under. It's even better news for Griffin, especially after Schmid misses a short par putt to fall back to 10-under, handing Griffin a three stroke lead with just four holes remaining.

GRIFFIN'S DROP Ben Griffin's free relief drop explained in detail by TV Rules and Review Analyst Mark Dusbabek. pic.twitter.com/6vuSzt6e3jMay 25, 2025

FINAL GROUP MAKING MISTAKES This is getting tense... After pulling his tee shot left, Griffin goes aggressive with his second, but hits the tree and drops down 40-yards short of the green. He will have a very difficult up-and-down coming up. Fowler, from 135-yards, puts his approach to 20-feet, while Schmid gets his second to around 25-yards of the flag, leaving an equally tough up-and-down to go.

THAT IS SO FAR LEFT At the par 4 14th, Schmid just misses the fairway with his tee shot and, up next, is Griffin, who has been very steady with the driver today. However, teeing it up, the American pulls his drive left, around 80-yards off-line, with Griffin leaving himself a very interesting approach into the green.

SCHMID ALSO BOGEYS Just minutes after Griffin's bogey, Schmid follows his playing partner, with the German missing a similar length putt following a similar chip. Short-sided, Schmid puts his chip to around seven-foot and, after watching Griffin miss his putt, Schmid pulls his par putt left of the hole. He drops back to 11-under, two shots back of Griffin.

BOGEY FOR GRIFFIN Griffin strikes a great iron shot at the par 3 13th but, somehow, his ball stays in the rough and leaves him a difficult up-and-down. Playing a decent chip shot, it rolls past the flag and, from six-foot, he is unable to convert and taps-in for bogey, dropping back to 13-under-par.

BOGEY FOR TOMMY (Image credit: Getty Images) Fleetwood's putter hasn't been working today and, at the par 4 15th, the Englishman sees his par attempt miss on the left-side, with Fleetwood making bogey to fall back into a big logjam at eight-under.

SCHMID MOVES WITHIN TWO After watching Griffin miss his eight-footer for birdie, Schmid steps up and rams his four-footer home to move to 12-under and within two shots. His birdie was set-up by the tee shot, which was spectacular! Schmid is now two back and has made three birdies in his last four holes.

SUPERB FROM THE LEADERS Playing the par 4 12th, both Griffin and Schmid produce excellent approach shots. Pounding their drives down the fairway, Schmid puts his wedge to four-foot, whilst Griffin finishes seven-foot from the flag, leaving both players with a great chance at birdie.

SCHMID AND FLEETWOOD BOGEY Birdies are needed for the chasing pack and, at the par 5 11th, that isn't the case. The 11th has been one of the easiest holes on the course, but Matti Schmid and Tommy Fleetwood bogey, while Ben Griffin pars. Somehow, the American extends his lead from two shots to three, with Griffin now leading at 14-under with just seven holes remaining.