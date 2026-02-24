Brooks Koepka Reaches Decision On $5M Charitable Contribution
As per the terms of his return from LIV, Brooks Koepka was required to make $5 million worth of charitable contributions - here's where the money is heading
The PGA Tour has announced where a large share of Brooks Koepka's $5 million charitable contribution is headed following his return from the LIV Golf League.
As part of the terms listed in the Returning Member Program - which Koepka agreed to in January - the five-time Major winner vowed to make a significant donation to good causes.
While some time was taken to work out where that money should go, it has now been decided and the PGA Tour have confirmed a list of 11 charities who will be on the receiving end.
Firstly, $1.5 million will be sent to a number of charities across a variety of different specialisms - from healthcare groups which look after sick or injured children to volunteers and researchers throughout Florida and the rest of the United States.
The full list includes: ALS Bridge Foundation, Baby Quest Foundation, Best Buddies, Hannah’s Home of South Florida, Pageant of Hope, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, Quantum House, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Thomas Healy Hambric Foundation – Beyond the Spectrum and UnLIMBited Foundation.
Per a statement from the PGA Tour, "the recipients were determined based upon a process established jointly between the PGA Tour and Koepka."
The biggest single pot of money is heading to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, though, with $1 million being donated to the primary charitable recipient of Koepka’s hometown event, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The remaining $2.5 million worth of donation money remains undecided at this stage, but the PGA Tour has said it will be "equally distributed to approved beneficiaries selected by eligible [tour] members, such as their foundations or other charities they support.
All eligible PGA Tour members will have the opportunity to select a beneficiary of their choice.
Once that process is finalized and specified charities are given the green light by the circuit's officials, the PGA Tour says it will provide a further update on the destination of Koepka's donation "as soon as possible."
BROOKS KOEPKA $5M DONATION CHARITIES
- Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation ($1 million)
- ALS Bridge Foundation ($150,000)
- Baby Quest Foundation ($150,000)
- Best Buddies ($150,000)
- Hannah’s Home of South Florida ($150,000)
- Pageant of Hope ($150,000)
- Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation ($150,000)
- Quantum House ($150,000)
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ($150,000)
- The Thomas Healy Hambric Foundation – Beyond the Spectrum ($150,000)
- UnLIMBited Foundation ($150,000)
