Alex Noren’s BMW PGA Championship Winning WITB: Draw-Biased Driver Among Full Callaway Bag

Alex Noren's affair with the BMW PGA Championship continued at the weekend, with the Swede becoming a two-time winner of the DP World Tour's Flagship Event.

Claiming his first title at Wentworth in 2017, the 43-year-old defeated Adrien Saddier in a playoff on Sunday to wrap up a 12th DP World Tour, becoming the most successful Swedish player in the circuit's history in the process.

In fact, his two most recent victories have come in the span of just three starts, as Noren claimed the Betfred British Masters just over a fortnight ago.

At that tournament, Noren used a full Callaway golf bag and, at Wentworth, his set-up remained the same, with the European Ryder Cup vice-captain opting for a mix of new and older models.

Turning professional in 2005, he has been a Callaway staffer for the majority of his career and, below, we have taken a look at his full bag set-up for his dramatic victory.

Driver

Beginning with the driver, which is the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max D, a model that is designed to provide a draw bias flight and maximum launch characteristics.

Professionals will usually use the Triple Diamond versions of Callaway's drivers but, in terms of Noren, he has opted for the Max D, which was released to the market at the start of 2024.

Featuring a 9° head, Noren has the driver set at 7° and on a draw setting. It also has a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X shaft, which helped him rank 13th for driving accuracy at Wentworth, hitting 71.4% of his fairways for the week.

Fairway Woods

Moving to the fairway wood section of the bag, with Noren once again opting to use older models, specifically the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and the Apex UW Hybrid.

Previously, Noren had been using the Callaway Elyte, but appeared to have swapped back to the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, a model that provides low launch and low spin, making it a possible driver replacement.

Specs-wise, Noren has a 15° head that is set at 14° and in the draw setting. He also has a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 83 TX shaft.

In terms of the Callaway Apex UW Hybrid, it is set at 19° and features a Project X HZRDUS Black shaft. The club was inspired by the brand's Tour roster, with Callaway building a utility wood that has fairway wood distance and hybrid precision.

Irons

Noren ranked 17th in terms of greens in regulation at the BMW PGA Championship, with his trusty Callaway Apex TCBs performing superbly as he claimed the title.

From what we know, the Apex TCBs have been in the bag for a few seasons, with it the most used Callaway set on the professional circuit. In fact, they are the exact model that Xander Schauffele used to win two Majors in 2024.

Featuring a raw finish, they have a slightly thinner topline and a shorter heel-to-toe blade length than the standard Apex CBs, which are among the best Callaway irons on the market. Noren has the clubs in 4-9 iron, as well as True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges

Securing the victory via a superb chip at the first playoff hole, Noren has a mixed set-up when it comes to his wedges, using the Callaway Opus and the Jaws Raw models.

The Opus is regarded as one of the best wedges on the market, with Noren using them in 46°, 50° and 56°. Interestingly, his 46° has a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, while the remainder of his wedges use the S400 version.

In terms of the final wedge, the Jaws Raw in a 60°, this is the wedge that Noren used to put his chip close at the final playoff hole. Throughout the week, the 43-year-old ranked 16th in scrambling, making 80% of his up-and-downs.

Putter

The final club in Noren's bag is the Odyssey O-Works #1W putter, which has been with the Swede for a significant amount of time.

Although it's unclear how long he's used it for, Noren hasn't swayed away from the look of the bladed putter, which features a compact aesthetic as well as heel-toe weighted design.

Odyssey make some of the best putters on the market and, in terms of the O-Works #1W, it has helped him rank sixth in terms of average putts per round on the DP World Tour's season long stats. Noren also ranks second in terms of putts per GIR this year.

Golf Ball

Finally we have Noren's golf ball, specifically the Callaway Chrome Tour, which was released at the beginning of 2024.

Providing a soft feel, as well as a super stable flight, especially in the wind, Noren has had the golf ball in the bag for the past few seasons, with its premium offering making it popular on the professional circuits.

