Is The Blade Putter Dying Out On Tour?

The compact head shape and sleek lines of a ‘blade’ putters such as the Ping Anser or Scotty Cameron Newport have been mainstays in the hands of the world's best golfers for many years now, synonymous with success at the highest level.

Yet, look closely at the bags of the modern professional, and you'll witness a fundamental shift: the traditional ‘blade’ putter is in a serious and undeniable state of decline, supplanted by their more technologically advanced, high-MOI (Moment of Inertia) mallet and zero-torque cousins.

The famous Scotty Cameron blade that Tiger Woods wielded for 14 of his 15 major championship wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

A quick note on terminology: While many of us, myself included, may still think of a blade putter as something like the Wilson 8802, the modern definition has evolved. For the purposes of this article, putters with the iconic Anser shape are now considered part of the blade category, so I'll be using that classification throughout.

The evidence of this sea change is stark, now shifting from anecdotal observation to undeniable statistical fact.

Consider the upcoming Ryder Cup: a showcase of the best 24 players from Europe and the United States, and a quick inventory of the putters on display reveals a profound truth—only three out of the 24 players at Bethpage will be trusting a blade-style putter, a figure that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago.

World number one Scottie Scheffler has seen an incredible change of fortunes on the greens since switching to a mallet style putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

The shift away from tradition is equally pronounced when looking at the game's biggest prizes. For example, the 2025 men’s major championship season concluded without a single win for a blade-style putter.

Zooming out further still, the statistics paint an even more comprehensive picture: of the last 12 men's professional majors contested, a mere two have been won with a blade putter.

The most revered stage in golf, where precision and nerve are paramount, is increasingly dominated by designs that prioritise stability and function over classic aesthetics.

JJ Spaun won the 2025 US Open with a zero-torque mallet putter from LAB Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furthermore, on the PGA Tour this year, the blade decline has been similarly consistent. Only 25% (10 out of 40) of the events played so far have been won with a putter style that used to monopolise the winner's circle.

In my opinion, the reason for this mass exodus is simple, and it comes down to the core mandate of any professional golfer: performance. The primary appeal of the larger, perimeter-weighted mallet, or the new-age zero-torque designs from companies like L.A.B. Golf, is forgiveness and stability.

Larger, bulkier designs such as the DF3 putter from LAB Golf have become far more popular in the past couple of seasons in the professional game (Image credit: Scott Kramer)

By moving mass—and consequently, the Centre of Gravity (CG)—further away from the clubface, manufacturers create a much higher MOI. This increased resistance to twisting means that mis-hit putts are significantly less penalising. Whether a player strikes the ball slightly off the toe or the heel, the putter head remains much more stable through impact.

The result? Mis-hit putts lose less ball speed and distance and, critically, stay much closer to the intended line. For players whose livelihoods are determined by fractions of a stroke, this 'free' forgiveness is a clear advantage.

Rory McIlroy completed the final leg of his career grand slam at Augusta National this year using a high MOI mallet putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Traditionalists may lament the apparent disappearance of the classic, compact putter head, suggesting that the pure feel and feedback of a 'true' blade is lost in the modern, often bulky design, yet technology in the golf equipment space operates without sentiment.

If there are undeniable, measurable, and repeatable ways to make an already difficult task marginally easier and more consistent, those whose incomes depend on shaving strokes will absolutely find and adopt them.

Interestingly, Bryson DeChambeau, known for his forward-thinking approach to equipment, is one player sticking with a traditional blade head shape for now at least...

The transition from blade to high-MOI mallet isn't just a trend; it's an evolution driven by cold, hard data and the relentless pursuit of an edge. The touring professionals are showing us, in no uncertain terms, where putting technology is heading.

For the amateur golfer still clinging to the past, perhaps it’s time to pay attention to what the world’s best are telling us: in the era of high-tech golf, forgiveness is king, even in the shortest club in the bag. The traditional blade, while beautiful, is fast becoming a relic of a bygone era on the professional circuit.