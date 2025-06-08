Ryan Fox Wins The RBC Canadian Open Via Playoff After 'Shot Of His Life'
The New Zealander defeated Sam Burns at the fourth playoff hole, with Fox producing the shot of his life via a 260-yard fairway wood
Ryan Fox's fine form continued on Sunday, with the 38-year-old claiming a second PGA Tour title in four weeks.
Producing a four-under-par final round 66, the New Zealander went through four playoff holes with Ryder Cup star, Sam Burns, with Fox eventually getting the better of the American via a birdie.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Going into the final day, Matteo Manassero and Fox shared the lead, with the duo searching for the victory at TPC Toronto.
Out of the block, though, it was Major winner, Shane Lowry, who made the in-roads, with the Ryder Cup star five-under-par through his first four holes.
Although he started strongly, Lowry's title charge dwindled and it was Burns who took over, with the American finding six birdies over the back nine for an eight-under 62.
The clubhouse target of 18-under was set and, as many fell by the waste-side, it was Fox who stood up and birdied the 72nd hole to match Burns and force a playoff.
Holing an 18-footer at the last, the duo of Burns and Fox headed down the 18th for a playoff and, after both parred the first and second, we saw a change in pin position for the third playoff hole.
Despite the change, both parred but, at the fourth playoff hole, it was Fox who gained the upper hand with a stunning fairway wood into the green, as it rested around 12-foot from the flag.
Finding the green also, Burns was further away than the New Zealander and, stepping up first, his putt raced by with the 28-year-old unable to convert the putt coming back.
That left the door open for Fox, who ran his putt up to tap-in range and claimed a second PGA Tour title in just under a month.
"It was a very hard fought win," stated Fox, who will now tee it up at next weeks US Open at Oakmont.
"I was pretty lucky to make that putt in regulation. It was going left-side, but just snuck in. I didn't hit many good shots in the playoff, but that shot at the 18th, the fourth time, is probably the best shot I've ever hit in my life.
"It's crazy. The last four weeks have been the best golf I've ever played. To get a couple of wins on the PGA Tour in a month is pretty surreal."
