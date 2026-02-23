Michelle Wie West To Come Out Of Retirement For Women's TGL

The former US Women's Open champion will come out of retirement to play in the WTGL

Michelle Wie West holds her finish on a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Wie West has confirmed she will compete in the inaugural WTGL season beginning later this year.

The 2014 US Women's Open champion retired from professional golf in 2023 after a career that included a Major victory, four other LPGA Tour wins and five appearances for the USA Solheim Cup team.

“I have mixed feelings on it if I'm being very honest…and I'm surprised no other girls have, or no one's really spoken out about it. I think it's a huge and unbelievable miss that we're not playing alongside the men," the 15-time LPGA Tour winner told Golfweek.

"But I also think it's great that we are getting this opportunity, so that's my mixed feelings.”

Michelle Wie wins the US Women&#039;s Open in 2014

Michelle Wie West after winning the US Women's Open in 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wie West missed the cut in her final professional appearance in 2023, opting to walk away from the game due to injuries and becoming a mother.

She did say back then that she will keep her game in shape and may be tempted to tee it up at the US Women's Open this year - which heads to Riviera Country Club for the first time.

“Riv is kind of tempting, I have to say, but, yeah, I think this might be the farewell, for now. I’m not closing any doors definitely, but, yeah, most likely a farewell," she said in 2023.

“As an investor in Los Angeles Golf Club and a fan of TGL, I’m excited for the chance to compete again through WTGL, which will be a powerful platform for women’s golf,” Wie West said when announcing her WTGL commitment.

“I’m passionate about growing the game, and TGL has proved how new formats through the lens of innovation and creativity can bring golf to a broader audience.

"The team aspect, matched with the unique environment at SoFi Center, is something I want to be part of and it’s going to be incredibly fun to challenge myself, this time alongside teammates, to compete against the best in the world.”

