Michelle Wie West To Come Out Of Retirement For Women's TGL
The former US Women's Open champion will come out of retirement to play in the WTGL
Michelle Wie West has confirmed she will compete in the inaugural WTGL season beginning later this year.
The 2014 US Women's Open champion retired from professional golf in 2023 after a career that included a Major victory, four other LPGA Tour wins and five appearances for the USA Solheim Cup team.
Wie West last played at the 2023 US Women's Open to draw a conclusion on her time as a pro after joining the paid ranks at the age of 15.
The American will come out of retirement in the SoFi Center when WTGL gets underway, with Wie's name adding to a star-studded list of competitors including Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Lottie Woad, Brooke Henderson and Rose Zhang.
One high-profile LPGA Tour name not yet confirmed is that of Nelly Korda. It remains to be seen if she does join the league after the World No.2 and two-time Major winner recently called WTGL an "unbelievable miss."
“I have mixed feelings on it if I'm being very honest…and I'm surprised no other girls have, or no one's really spoken out about it. I think it's a huge and unbelievable miss that we're not playing alongside the men," the 15-time LPGA Tour winner told Golfweek.
"There's no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same exact amount of money.
"But I also think it's great that we are getting this opportunity, so that's my mixed feelings.”
Wie West missed the cut in her final professional appearance in 2023, opting to walk away from the game due to injuries and becoming a mother.
She did say back then that she will keep her game in shape and may be tempted to tee it up at the US Women's Open this year - which heads to Riviera Country Club for the first time.
“Riv is kind of tempting, I have to say, but, yeah, I think this might be the farewell, for now. I’m not closing any doors definitely, but, yeah, most likely a farewell," she said in 2023.
“As an investor in Los Angeles Golf Club and a fan of TGL, I’m excited for the chance to compete again through WTGL, which will be a powerful platform for women’s golf,” Wie West said when announcing her WTGL commitment.
“I’m passionate about growing the game, and TGL has proved how new formats through the lens of innovation and creativity can bring golf to a broader audience.
"The team aspect, matched with the unique environment at SoFi Center, is something I want to be part of and it’s going to be incredibly fun to challenge myself, this time alongside teammates, to compete against the best in the world.”
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
