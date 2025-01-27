Watch Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Clash In TGL: TV, Streaming Options For Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf

Watch the TGL today as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the two stars behind the new hi-tech golf league, clash in the week four meeting between Jupiter Links GC and Boston Common Golf. Here we bring you all the TV and streaming details for the TGL match.

The TGL - which stands for 'Tomorrow Golf League' - is a new golf series for 2025, pioneered by Woods and McIlroy with the backing of the PGA Tour.

Moving the world's best players indoors, all the action unfolds inside the spectacular SoFi Center in Florida, which not only features a giant 64ft x 53ft simulator screen but also a purpose-built rotating and shape-shifting green for real-life short game and putting strokes.

The TGL league is made up of six teams representing six US cities, and this week, on January 27, it's the first game for Rory McIlroy and his Boston Common Golf squad, up against Woods and his Jupiter Links crew.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in TGL golf action – online, on TV, and from anywhere.

TGL week four: key information

• TGL Jupiter Links GC vs Boston Common Golf Date and time: January 27 at 6.30pm-8.30pm ET / 3.30pm-5.30pm PT | 11.30pm-1.30am GMT | January 28 at 10.30am-12.30pm AEDT

• TGL Jupiter Links GC vs Boston Common Golf Venue: SoFi Center, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA

• Jupiter Links GC line-up: Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

• Boston Common Golf: Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

• TGL Jupiter Links GC vs Boston Common Golf TV & Streaming: ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How to watch Tiger Woods in TGL in the US

Fans in the US can watch Tiger Woods in action in TGL Golf on ESPN, with Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf to be shown on TV and online via ESPN+.

ESPN+ is the streaming platform that houses all of ESPN's sporting coverage. A subscription costs $11.99 per month, while you could make a saving over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

For TV viewers, Jupiter Links GC vs Boston Common Golf will air on the main ESPN channel. Both on TV and online, coverage will start at 7pm ET on January 27, running for two hours.

ESPN comes with most cable TV packages. If you don't have traditional cable, and you wanted a streaming package broader than just ESPN+, you can choose from a new generation of cord-cutting online cable packages.

Sling TV is one of the most popular, and to get the ESPN channel you'd need the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month on top of either Sling Orange ($40 per month) or Sling Blue ($46 per month). Fubo will also let you watch ESPN along with many more channels for a cost of $79.99 per month, but you can take advantage of a free trial.

How to watch Rory McIlroy in TGL Golf debut in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch Rory McIlroy's TGL debut on Sky Sports, with Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf airing on both the Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

It's a late one for UK fans, as overage starts at 11.30pm GMT and runs into January 28 at 1.30am GMT.

You can get Sky Sports on your television through a traditional satellite TV package direct with Sky, although you'd have to enter into a minimum two-year contract. You can also get a streaming option but the same long-term commitment applies.

For those wanting more flexibility and immediacy, Sky Sports is available via the Now TV streaming service. A day pass costs £14.99 or you can subscribe on a monthly basis for £26 per month for your first six months.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch TGL golf debut in Canada

In Canada, fans can watch week four of the TGL on January 27 on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet comes on pay-TV packages while Sportsnet+ is the streaming platform for online viewers. You only need the standard subscription to watch Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links, which costs $24.99/month or $199.99 on an annual basis.

How to watch TGL in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf in the TGL on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will have the coverage on traditional TV, while Kayo Sports is the place to go for live streaming. Coverage starts at 10.30am on January 28.

Kayo subscriptions usually cost $25 a month, but there's currently an offer where you get your first month for just $1. Alternatively, you could opt for a free trial of seven days. It's one or the other, but either way it's a nifty little streaming deal for this week's TGL game.

Watch TGL from anywhere

Away from home Tiger Woods' debut in the TGL? No problem, you can still access your usual TGL streaming services even when you're abroad thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

