A Spinning Green, Real Grass And Augusta National Sand - Some Of The Cool Things To Know About The TGL's SoFi Center

It's safe to say that golf's landscape has changed immensely since the turn of the decade and, in January 2025, we will see the introduction of TGL.

Dubbed as an innovative golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action, the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida, is an immense set-up that has already received widespread praise from players.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

Obviously, with such a big set-up, there's lots to pick up on when it comes to the broadcast of its tournaments. The team aspect is one of those, but there are also little details that will add to the experience.

For example, there's the 64 feet by 46 feet simulator screen that has been developed by Full Swing, as well as the short-game complex that features three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of real life putting space.

Despite being a stadium set-up, the SoFi Center has a hitting area consisting of fairway, rough and sand, which is reportedly the same as Augusta National's. Measuring the same size as an American football field, there are two zones which are the ScreenZone - for shots into the simulator screen - and the GreenZone - for short-game shots and putting.

Speaking of the GreenZone, this is where one of the coolest aspects of the Arena comes in. The short game area measures a whopping 22,475-square-foot and, impressively, it sits on a turntable that rotates the green to change the approach angles.

(Image credit: TGL presented by SoFi)

The final aspects to note are the hole designs being used in TGL. Being similar to simulator golf, you may think they have opted for the most iconic courses on the planet but, instead, there are over 25 quirkily designed holes that will test all capabilities.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can check out the full list here but, right now, there are a mix of risk-and-reward holes, lengthy par 5s and testing par 3s. Certainly, it will be a fun watch and unlike anything we would have seen before, except maybe on a video game.

How Many People Does The SoFi Center Hold?

The SoFi Center has seating capacity for up to 1,500 fans.

Where Is The SoFi Center located?

The SoFi Center is located on the campus of the Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens. The location makes sense as the majority of PGA Tour players live in Florida.

When Was The SoFi Center Built?

Originally, the SoFi Center was built as an inflatable dome and was supposed to be opened in January 2024 but, following high winds, the TGL pushed it back a year. Now, the arena includes a much more sturdy steel construction and was completed towards the end of 2024.