A Spinning Green, Real Grass And Augusta National Sand - Some Of The Cool Things To Know About The TGL's SoFi Center
The TGL is set to open up a new world to the professional golf scene and, with an exciting few months in store, we've noted some cool aspects to look out for
It's safe to say that golf's landscape has changed immensely since the turn of the decade and, in January 2025, we will see the introduction of TGL.
Dubbed as an innovative golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action, the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida, is an immense set-up that has already received widespread praise from players.
A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)
A photo posted by on
Obviously, with such a big set-up, there's lots to pick up on when it comes to the broadcast of its tournaments. The team aspect is one of those, but there are also little details that will add to the experience.
For example, there's the 64 feet by 46 feet simulator screen that has been developed by Full Swing, as well as the short-game complex that features three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of real life putting space.
Despite being a stadium set-up, the SoFi Center has a hitting area consisting of fairway, rough and sand, which is reportedly the same as Augusta National's. Measuring the same size as an American football field, there are two zones which are the ScreenZone - for shots into the simulator screen - and the GreenZone - for short-game shots and putting.
Speaking of the GreenZone, this is where one of the coolest aspects of the Arena comes in. The short game area measures a whopping 22,475-square-foot and, impressively, it sits on a turntable that rotates the green to change the approach angles.
The final aspects to note are the hole designs being used in TGL. Being similar to simulator golf, you may think they have opted for the most iconic courses on the planet but, instead, there are over 25 quirkily designed holes that will test all capabilities.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You can check out the full list here but, right now, there are a mix of risk-and-reward holes, lengthy par 5s and testing par 3s. Certainly, it will be a fun watch and unlike anything we would have seen before, except maybe on a video game.
How Many People Does The SoFi Center Hold?
The SoFi Center has seating capacity for up to 1,500 fans.
Where Is The SoFi Center located?
The SoFi Center is located on the campus of the Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens. The location makes sense as the majority of PGA Tour players live in Florida.
When Was The SoFi Center Built?
Originally, the SoFi Center was built as an inflatable dome and was supposed to be opened in January 2024 but, following high winds, the TGL pushed it back a year. Now, the arena includes a much more sturdy steel construction and was completed towards the end of 2024.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Team Cup 2025: Format, Teams, How To Watch - Everything You Need To Know
Find out everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Team Cup between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is The PGA Tour's 72-Hole Scoring Record?
There have been hundreds of incredible tournaments on the PGA Tour, but which event and player holds the 72-hole scoring record?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is The PGA Tour's 72-Hole Scoring Record?
There have been hundreds of incredible tournaments on the PGA Tour, but which event and player holds the 72-hole scoring record?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That Would Be Great Entertainment' - Player Directors Back Idea For Significant Tour Championship Change To Set Up FedEx Cup Shootout
Discussions are already underway to alter the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs, with several ideas on the table ahead of possible changes in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Viktor Hovland Makes Eagle After Return Of Unique Swing Action At The Sentry
The former FedEx Cup champion had some moments of magic during The Sentry, but it was the resurfacing of his 'double-pump' golf swing that made viewers take note
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TGL Prize Money Payout - How Much Money Will Players Make?
The TGL makes its debut in 2025 and, with the PGA Tour's biggest names featuring, there's a sizeable purse up for grabs in the coming months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could The PGA Tour Playoffs Be Changing? Recent Reports Claim It Might Be
The PGA Tour season has started and, according to a recent report by The Athletic, its season finale could be changing to a bracket-style system
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TGL Odds: Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Outsiders For 2025 Title
Woods' quartet is not expected to contend for the championship in year one, while Rory's McIlroy's team very much is, according to bookmakers...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Is There A Cut At The Sentry?
The Sentry in Hawaii kicks-off the 2025 PGA Tour season and is also the first of the limited field Signature Events on the calendar
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Whole Lot Of Money Going To Charity And We're Going To Take A Lot Of C**p' - Schauffele Sums Up Ryder Cup Pay Row
Xander Schauffele is unhappy that USA players are going to "take a lot of c**p" for getting Ryder Cup payments when they're giving it all to charity
By Paul Higham Published