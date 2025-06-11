How To Watch The US Open Golf 2025: TV Coverage, Streaming, Broadcasters

It's time for the third men's Major of 2025 and in this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch the US Open, including live streams and TV broadcasts, from wherever you are in the world.

The world’s best golfers are set to take on one of the toughest tests in golf for the 125th US Open Championship.

A familiar course is returning to our television screens. This the tenth time Oakmont has hosted the US Open, a record. Three PGA Championships and two US Women's Open have also been held here. It is famed as one of the hardest courses in the US.

The lowest winning score to par in a US Open here is 5 under. In 2007 Angel Cabrera won with a score of 5 over par.

The Argentinian is far from recording the highest wining total here, however. The first two US Opens at Oakmont, in 1928 and 1935, were won at 11 over and 13 over.

Oakmont will be set up to be a typically penal US Open layout with its narrow fairways, thick rough and slick, sloping greens which are expected to reach at least 13 on the stimpmeter.

Sam Snead once joked that when he tried to mark his ball on one of Oakmont's greens, "the coin slid off.” Johnny Miller, who won the US Open here in 1973, said Oakmont had “the greatest greens for testing a player's ability to putt.”

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler comes into the tournament on a run of five consecutive top-10 finishes, including back-to-back wins last month, one of which was the most recent Major played, the PGA Championship. But his Achilles heel is his putting.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has won the US Open twice, but otherwise he has not made it into the top 14 in his 10 starts.

World number two Rory McIlroy's record is even more of an all-or-nothing one. In his last 10 US Opens he has missed the cut three times, but finished in the top 10 the other seven times, including being runner up in both the last two years.

The US Open was last held here in 2016, when Dustin Johnson shot 4 under par to win by three shots.

Below we explain how you can catch all the action from Oakmont.

Are there any free live streams for the US Open?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the US Open, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.

In the US, YouTube TV is offering a 21-day free trial of its service so those in the US may be able to watch the US Open for free this way.

In Australia, Kayo Sports also has a week-long free trial for its streaming of the US Open.

Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence – most commonly 12 months.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch US Open golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch US Open golf in the US

There are a few options for watching the US Open Championship in the US.

NBC is the US rights-holder for the US Open, spreading the event across its channels and platforms.

The main action from the final two days will air on the flagship NBC channel, which can also be live streamed on its online platform, Peacock. There will also be dedicated streams for featured groups on Peacock.

A Peacock Premium plan cost $7.99 a month plus tax or $79.99 plus tax per year. As well as the US Open, Peacock shows a host of PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events as well as many other sports including cycling, rugby and Premier League football.

To watch the early action on the final two days, as well as a large chunk of Thursday's play, the USA Network cable TV channel is the place to go. This action won't be live streamed on Peacock, so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutting service such as Sling or Fubo.

If you don't have traditional cable, you can get the channels in an online package, through what's known as a 'cord-cutting' service. Sling currently has an offer of 50% of your first month, usually priced from $45.99 a month. It includes ESPN, NBC and the Golf Channel, plus access to a wealth of other sports including F1 and soccer.

Featured groups

There will be coverage of Featured Groups each of the four days of the tournament on usopen.com, the USGA App, YouTube TV and DirecTV, as well as on various overseas streaming services and broadcasters.

There will be three morning and three afternoon groups featured on Thursday and Friday. Peacock viewers will be able to enjoy all these three Featured Groups simultaneously, available in Multiview.

Watch US Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the US Open Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with lots of the tournament also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now, or a day membership is available for £14.99.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the US Open in Canada

In Canada, the US Open will be broadcast on TSN.

TSN4 will be broadcasting the main feed and TSN+ will show streams of the Featured Groups. To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription. This starts at $24.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

How to watch the US Open in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the US Open Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

What is the format of the US Open? It is played as four rounds of individual strokeplay. The field of 156 will be cut after the second round with the top 60 and ties progressing to the final two rounds. This cut line is tougher than at The Open and the PGA Championship, the other Majors with 156-man fields, which set their cut line at the top 70 and ties.

US Open TV Schedule

Thursday 12th June – Round One

• US (ET): USA Network (6.30 a.m.-5 p.m.); Peacock (5 p.m.-8 p.m.)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (12.30 p.m.-12 a.m.)

• Canada (ET): TSN4 (6.30 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (8.30 p.m.-10 a.m.)

Friday 13th June – Round Two

• US (ET): Peacock (6.30 a.m.-1 p.m.); NBC (1 p.m.-7 p.m.); Peacock (7 p.m-8 p.m.)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (12.30 p.m.-12 a.m.)

• Canada (ET): TSN4 (6.30 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (8.30 p.m.-10 a.m.)

Saturday 14th June – Round Three

• US (ET): USA Network (10 a.m.-12 p.m.); NBC (12 p.m.-8 p.m.)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (4 p.m.-1 a.m.)

• Canada (ET): TSN4 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (Sunday 12 a.m.-10 a.m.)

Sunday 15th June – Round Four

• US (ET): USA Network (9 a.m.-12 p.m.); NBC (12 p.m.-7 p.m.)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-12 a.m.); Sky Sports Main Event (4 p.m.-6.30 p.m & 9 p.m.-12 a.m.)

• Canada (ET): TSN4 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (11 p.m.-9 a.m.)