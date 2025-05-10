TGL Trademark Filings Hint At Two New Potential Teams
TGL Holdings has made filings for two new team names just two days after filing for Detroit-themed name Motor City Golf Club
Days after it was revealed that a trademark filing hinted at a seventh TGL team, Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter has reported additional filings from TGL Holdings for two more team names.
The filings were made on Thursday May 8th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with Carpenter posting images of them on X. The filings suggest plans are afoot to introduce a Chicago-based team as well as a Texas franchise.
Chicago's big run continues. More trademark filings Thursday from TGL Holdings for "Chicago Links Golf Club" and "Texas Golf Club." pic.twitter.com/7uhlUkR18rMay 9, 2025
The names TGL Holdings has filed with USPTO are Chicago Links Golf Club and Texas Golf Club, which came just two days after it filed for a trademark for a Detroit-based team named Motor City Golf Club.
The inaugural season of TGL, which was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, ran from January until March, and featured winners Atlanta Drive GC, as well as five other teams – Woods, Jupiter Links Golf Club, McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.
The tech-infused contest saw the six teams, each of which has four PGA Tour stars on its roster, compete at the SoFi Center in Florida, with central features being a giant simulator and short game area, with matches lasting around two hours.
It was generally well received and had encouraging early TV ratings, with broadcaster ESPN reporting that the first night of TGL drew viewing figures that peaked at over one million, while Woods’ debut a week later caught the attention of a similar number of fans, more than two concurrent NBA games.
Sports Business Journal also earlier reported that Mike McCarley, who co-founded the company behind TGL, TMRW Sports, told its CAA World Congress of Sports in April that he had been “pleasantly surprised” at the interest from potential investors in a new franchise.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While there is no suggestion of when the additional teams may launch, like Detroit, both Chicago and Texas are known for their rich golf history. For example, Chicago boasts world-class courses including Chicago Golf Club, Medinah and Olympia Fields, while Texas is the base of current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and has courses such as Colonial, Austin Country Club and TPC San Antonio.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2025
The second Major of the year takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, but how is the weather forecast shaping up?
-
Months After Suggesting Ways To Improve Pace Of Play On The PGA Tour, Lucas Glover Completes Third Round Of Truist Championship In Under Three Hours Alongside Wyndham Clark
Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark didn't hang around during Saturday's third round, completing it in 2hrs 58mins
-
Trademark Filing Gives Major Hint Over Next TGL Team
A recent trademark filing from TGL Golf Holdings has given a big hint over the identity of the next team for the tech-infused league
-
'There's No Secret We're Working On That' - TGL Boss Reveals Plans For Multiple Key Changes To Tech League
TMRW Sports co-founder and CEO, Mike McCarley has shared TGL is looking at adding a women's league as well as another team to the men's competition
-
Why Billy Horschel's TGL Performance Has Convinced Me He Should Be At The Ryder Cup
The eight-time PGA Tour winner has only ever been present in a Presidents Cup team but, following his performance in the final of the TGL, I believe Horschel must be on the US side for Bethpage Black
-
Where TGL Got The Schedule Wrong, Will There Be Roster Changes And What Happens After A PGA Tour-PIF Merger? Our Takeaways After Atlanta Drive Win SoFi Cup To Conclude Inaugural Season
The virtual golf league is complete for its first season, with Atlanta Drive winning the championship
-
Everything You Need To Know About The TGL Playoff Final
New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club will face off over two days at SoFi Center to decide the inaugural champions of TGL
-
4 Things Pro Golf Should Copy From TGL
TGL has added some fresh innovations into the golf world this year, some of which should be copied by the professional tours...
-
Harry Kane Becomes Investor In Tiger Woods’ TGL Team
The Bayern Munich and England soccer star is the latest high-profile investor in Tiger Woods’ TGL team
-
Has The TGL Hammer Rule Change Worked Out?
TGL's change of rules regarding The Hammer has been a big success with many, but has it made matches closer? We take a look at the stats here