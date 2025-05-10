Days after it was revealed that a trademark filing hinted at a seventh TGL team, Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter has reported additional filings from TGL Holdings for two more team names.

The filings were made on Thursday May 8th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with Carpenter posting images of them on X. The filings suggest plans are afoot to introduce a Chicago-based team as well as a Texas franchise.

The names TGL Holdings has filed with USPTO are Chicago Links Golf Club and Texas Golf Club, which came just two days after it filed for a trademark for a Detroit-based team named Motor City Golf Club.

The inaugural season of TGL, which was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, ran from January until March, and featured winners Atlanta Drive GC, as well as five other teams – Woods, Jupiter Links Golf Club, McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.

The tech-infused contest saw the six teams, each of which has four PGA Tour stars on its roster, compete at the SoFi Center in Florida, with central features being a giant simulator and short game area, with matches lasting around two hours.

It was generally well received and had encouraging early TV ratings, with broadcaster ESPN reporting that the first night of TGL drew viewing figures that peaked at over one million, while Woods’ debut a week later caught the attention of a similar number of fans, more than two concurrent NBA games.

Sports Business Journal also earlier reported that Mike McCarley, who co-founded the company behind TGL, TMRW Sports, told its CAA World Congress of Sports in April that he had been “pleasantly surprised” at the interest from potential investors in a new franchise.

While there is no suggestion of when the additional teams may launch, like Detroit, both Chicago and Texas are known for their rich golf history. For example, Chicago boasts world-class courses including Chicago Golf Club, Medinah and Olympia Fields, while Texas is the base of current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and has courses such as Colonial, Austin Country Club and TPC San Antonio.