Boston Common Golf Club - Rory McIlroy’s TGL Team
All you need to know about Boston Common Golf Club, led by TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy
The first team to officially unveil their full line-up for TGL, Boston Common Golf Club will represent the proud sporting traditions of the New England area.
Along with the New England Patriots, the Boston Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox, you can now add the name Boston Common GC as the area will be represented in the new high-tech TGL golf league.
And they'll have one of the co-founders in their ranks as Rory McIlroy will be the face of the franchise as Tiger Woods' partner in the TMRW Sports company that is behind TGL.
Starting on 9 January and set to be broadcast on ESPN, TGL is a team matchplay event being played out inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida, partly on a simulator and partly on an actual short game area and putting green.
Six teams of four players will battle it out in a unique matchplay format in TGL, so Boston Common Golf Club will play against the other TGL teams in five regular-season matches, before four teams qualify for the postseason with semi-finals and a final championship series.
Boston Common Golf Club Players
- Rory McIlroy
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Scott
- Tyrrell Hatton
McIlroy is joined at Boston Common GC by Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton and two Major champions - Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.
“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” said four-time Major winner McIlroy.
Former PGA Championship winner Bradley is a New Englander and a keen fan of the local teams, so was a natural choice for the Boston side.
“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Boston Common Golf, especially as a kid from New England,” said Bradley. “This region has a rich golfing history, and to have the opportunity to represent it is a dream come true."
Australian Scott, a former Masters champion, will also represent Boston along with Englishman Hatton - who is happy to represent a side with the same owners as his favourite Premier League football side Liverpool FC.
“Being a part of the Fenway Sports Group family through Boston Common Golf is truly surreal,” said Hatton.
“As a lifelong Liverpool FC fan, it’s a dream come true to be part of the same ownership group."
Who owns Boston Common Golf Club?
A keen and prolific owner and operator in the world of sports, the Fenway Sports Group owns Boston Common GC.
The group also owns MLB side the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL and Premier League giants Liverpool FC.
During their time in charge, FSG have led the Red Sox to four World Series titles and after putting Jurgen Klopp in charge of Liverpool oversaw the team win the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.
Now, golf is the next sport to get the Fenway Sports Group treatment, with principal owner John Henry hoping to have the same sort of success.
“These four remarkable golfers have achieved an extraordinary list of accolades as individuals, and together as a group, they convey an unmistakable sense of exceptionalism that not only commands respect but also instils a profound sense of awe, especially among their competitors,” said Henry.
“Rory, Tyrrell, Keegan and Adam stand at the very heart of our team’s potential for success in this groundbreaking venture and we extend our gratitude to each of them for embarking on this journey with us.
“As a co-founder of this visionary league, I want to express my sincere appreciation to Rory and for the partnership we have with Sean O’Flaherty of Symphony Ventures who has been indispensable in helping us build Boston Common Golf.
"The Symphony team have placed their trust in Fenway Sports Group, and it is an honor and a privilege to share this path with them.”
