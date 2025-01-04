TGL Prize Money Payout - How Much Money Will Players Make?
The TGL makes its debut in 2025 and, with the PGA Tour's biggest names featuring, there's a sizeable purse up for grabs in the coming months
After a 12 month delay, the TGL is finally set to get underway with New York Golf Club facing off against The Bay Golf Club in the inaugural event on the 7th January.
There are some huge names featuring in the new golf league, which was founded by both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, with Major winners and Ryder Cuppers aplenty.
A photo posted by on
Being held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we can expect to see players hitting into a huge new simulator, as well as a state-of-the-art short game area that has sand from Augusta National, a green that rotates and real grass for players to hit off.
Comprising of six teams of four, the tech-rich golf league is sure to turn some heads and, just like any other professional tournament, there is prize money up for grabs, with it reported that $21 million will be played for throughout the season, with the eventual winning club earning $9 million. That equates to $2.25 million for each player.
Now, you may wonder how it works. Well, it will be a 15-hole match that will last around two hours, with each team playing each other once. Points are awarded for a victory and, at the end of the regular season, the first place team will face the fourth place side, whilst second and third play against each other.
Starting the 7th January, the final will be taking place on the 24th and 25th March, with each match played on either a Monday or Tuesday.
What Are The TGL Teams?
- Atlanta Drive GC
Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover
- Boston Common Golf
Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
- Jupiter Links GC
Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner
- Los Angeles Golf Club
Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood
- New York Golf Club
Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
- The Bay Golf Club
Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee
What is the 2025 TGL schedule?
- All times ET
- Match 1 – New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club – Tuesday 7th January, 7pm, ESPN
- Match 2 – Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club – Tuesday 14th January, 7pm ESPN
- Match 3 – New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC – Tuesday 21st January, 7pm, ESPN
- Match 4 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf – Monday 27th January, 6.30pm, ESPN
- Match 5 – Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Tuesday 4th February, 9pm ESPN
- Matches 6-8 – Presidents’ Day Tripleheader – Monday 17th February, 1pm, (ESPN), 4pm, (ESPN), 7pm, (ESPN2)
- Match 9 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club - Tuesday 18th February, 7pm, (ESPN)
- Matches 10-12 – Monday 24th February, 5pm (ESPN2), 9pm (ESPN2) and Tuesday 25th February, 9pm, (ESPN)
- Matches 13-15 – Monday, 3rd March, 3pm, (ESPN2), 7pm, (ESPN2), and Tuesday 4th March, 7pm, (ESPN)
- Semifinals – Monday 17th March, 7pm(ESPN2) & Tuesday 18th March, 7pm (ESPN)
- Finals Series – Monday 24th March (ESPN2) & Tuesday 25th March (ESPN)
What Is The TGL Format?
Each week two of the six teams will compete over 15 holes. Only three of the four players on each team will play on a week-by-week basis.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 15 holes will be divided into two sessions – nine holes of Triples (3 vs 3 alternate shot) and six holes of Singles featuring a rotating head-to-head.
The Triples session will see the three selected players on each team alternate who tees off on each hole, with players rotating the shots thereafter.
With the Singles session, six holes will be played. On the first hole of the session, a player from one team takes on one opponent until it is completed. Then the action moves to the next hole, with the following player in a team taking on the next from the opposing team, before the third hole features the final players from each team.
Overall, each player faces the same opponent over two holes until the six Singles holes are completed.
One point is up for grabs on each hole, and the team with the fewest shots on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.
If the teams are tied after the completion of the 15 holes, players will compete in an “overtime tiebreaker.” This will involve a 3-on-3 closest-to-the-pin competition which will be played until one of the two teams hits two shots closer to the pin than their opponent.
A win in either regulation or overtime earns a team two points, while a loss in overtime sees that team win one point - a similar system to the NHL. However, any team losing in regulation walks away from the two hours of action empty handed.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Six LIV Golfers Set To Tee It Up At The Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Six LIV Golfers are in the field for the DP World Tour's first singles event of 2025, with some huge names heading to Emirates GC in Dubai
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could The PGA Tour Playoffs Be Changing? Recent Reports Claim It Might Be
The PGA Tour season has started and, according to a recent report by The Athletic, its season finale could be changing to a bracket-style system
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could The PGA Tour Playoffs Be Changing? Recent Reports Claim It Might Be
The PGA Tour season has started and, according to a recent report by The Athletic, its season finale could be changing to a bracket-style system
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TGL Odds: Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Outsiders For 2025 Title
Woods' quartet is not expected to contend for the championship in year one, while Rory's McIlroy's team very much is, according to bookmakers...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Is There A Cut At The Sentry?
The Sentry in Hawaii kicks-off the 2025 PGA Tour season and is also the first of the limited field Signature Events on the calendar
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Whole Lot Of Money Going To Charity And We're Going To Take A Lot Of C**p' - Schauffele Sums Up Ryder Cup Pay Row
Xander Schauffele is unhappy that USA players are going to "take a lot of c**p" for getting Ryder Cup payments when they're giving it all to charity
By Paul Higham Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The Sentry
There's no Scheffler or McIlroy this week, as well as a number of other PGA Tour stars...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Sentry Prize Money Payout 2025
The first PGA Tour event of the year features a huge $20 million purse, with $3.6m going to the winner
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How To Watch The Sentry: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As 2025 PGA Tour Begins
Last season's most successful players head to Hawaii to begin the 2025 PGA Tour season – here's how to watch The Sentry golf live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published