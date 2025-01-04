TGL Prize Money Payout - How Much Money Will Players Make?

After a 12 month delay, the TGL is finally set to get underway with New York Golf Club facing off against The Bay Golf Club in the inaugural event on the 7th January.

There are some huge names featuring in the new golf league, which was founded by both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, with Major winners and Ryder Cuppers aplenty.

Being held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we can expect to see players hitting into a huge new simulator, as well as a state-of-the-art short game area that has sand from Augusta National, a green that rotates and real grass for players to hit off.

Comprising of six teams of four, the tech-rich golf league is sure to turn some heads and, just like any other professional tournament, there is prize money up for grabs, with it reported that $21 million will be played for throughout the season, with the eventual winning club earning $9 million. That equates to $2.25 million for each player.

McIlroy and Woods are just some of the big names featuring in the TGL (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, you may wonder how it works. Well, it will be a 15-hole match that will last around two hours, with each team playing each other once. Points are awarded for a victory and, at the end of the regular season, the first place team will face the fourth place side, whilst second and third play against each other.

Starting the 7th January, the final will be taking place on the 24th and 25th March, with each match played on either a Monday or Tuesday.

What Are The TGL Teams?

What is the 2025 TGL schedule?

All times ET

Match 1 – New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club – Tuesday 7th January, 7pm, ESPN

– New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club – Tuesday 7th January, 7pm, ESPN Match 2 – Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club – Tuesday 14th January, 7pm ESPN

– Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club – Tuesday 14th January, 7pm ESPN Match 3 – New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC – Tuesday 21st January, 7pm, ESPN

– New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC – Tuesday 21st January, 7pm, ESPN Match 4 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf – Monday 27th January, 6.30pm, ESPN

– Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf – Monday 27th January, 6.30pm, ESPN Match 5 – Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Tuesday 4th February, 9pm ESPN

– Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club – Tuesday 4th February, 9pm ESPN Matches 6-8 – Presidents’ Day Tripleheader – Monday 17th February, 1pm, (ESPN), 4pm, (ESPN), 7pm, (ESPN2)

– Presidents’ Day Tripleheader – Monday 17th February, 1pm, (ESPN), 4pm, (ESPN), 7pm, (ESPN2) Match 9 – Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club - Tuesday 18th February, 7pm, (ESPN)

– Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club - Tuesday 18th February, 7pm, (ESPN) Matches 10-12 – Monday 24th February, 5pm (ESPN2), 9pm (ESPN2) and Tuesday 25th February, 9pm, (ESPN)

– Monday 24th February, 5pm (ESPN2), 9pm (ESPN2) and Tuesday 25th February, 9pm, (ESPN) Matches 13-15 – Monday, 3rd March, 3pm, (ESPN2), 7pm, (ESPN2), and Tuesday 4th March, 7pm, (ESPN)

– Monday, 3rd March, 3pm, (ESPN2), 7pm, (ESPN2), and Tuesday 4th March, 7pm, (ESPN) Semifinals – Monday 17th March, 7pm(ESPN2) & Tuesday 18th March, 7pm (ESPN)

– Monday 17th March, 7pm(ESPN2) & Tuesday 18th March, 7pm (ESPN) Finals Series – Monday 24th March (ESPN2) & Tuesday 25th March (ESPN)

What Is The TGL Format?

Each week two of the six teams will compete over 15 holes. Only three of the four players on each team will play on a week-by-week basis.

The 15 holes will be divided into two sessions – nine holes of Triples (3 vs 3 alternate shot) and six holes of Singles featuring a rotating head-to-head.

The Triples session will see the three selected players on each team alternate who tees off on each hole, with players rotating the shots thereafter.

With the Singles session, six holes will be played. On the first hole of the session, a player from one team takes on one opponent until it is completed. Then the action moves to the next hole, with the following player in a team taking on the next from the opposing team, before the third hole features the final players from each team.

Overall, each player faces the same opponent over two holes until the six Singles holes are completed.

One point is up for grabs on each hole, and the team with the fewest shots on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.

If the teams are tied after the completion of the 15 holes, players will compete in an “overtime tiebreaker.” This will involve a 3-on-3 closest-to-the-pin competition which will be played until one of the two teams hits two shots closer to the pin than their opponent.

A win in either regulation or overtime earns a team two points, while a loss in overtime sees that team win one point - a similar system to the NHL. However, any team losing in regulation walks away from the two hours of action empty handed.