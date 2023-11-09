Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Justin Thomas' TGL Team And Who Owns It
All you need to know about Atlanta Drive Golf Club, who will have Justin Thomas in the team for TGL
TGL is coming to the ATL!
In the state of Georgia that contains the home of the Masters at the famed Augusta National, it seems only right that it should be represented by a team in the inaugural season of TGL.
With a rich sporting history that includes the Falcons, Braves and Hawks, Atlanta will now have its own golf team in the Drive - which is one of the six franchises from across the USA taking part in the new TGL venture backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
TGL will start on 9 January and will be played inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida in front of a live audience as well as being broadcast on ESPN.
Six teams of four players will battle it out in a unique matchplay format in TGL with holes being played partly on a simulator and partly on an actual short game area and putting green.
Atlanta Drive Golf Club will play against the other TGL teams in five regular-season matches, before four teams qualify for the postseason with semi-finals and a final championship series.
Atlanta Drive Golf Club Players
- Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas was the first player signed to Atlanta Drive, with the two-time Major champion a renowned matchplayer with a fine record in both Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup action.
One of just six players to win two Majors and 15 titles before turning 30, Thomas has also lifted the FedEx Cup title and Players Championship crown when amassing career winnings of over $54million.
“Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been the home to some of the biggest sporting events in the country and I’m excited to represent fans there as part of TGL and Atlanta Drive GC,” said Thomas.
“To be aligned with an owner like Arthur Blank and his incredible variety of businesses as they expand their golf portfolio, feels like a great fit for me.
"I promise our team will compete hard to win championships and have a lot of fun along the way. We will represent Atlanta in the best way possible while helping grow the game everywhere through this unique TGL format.”
A post shared by Atlanta Drive GC (@atlantadrivegc)
A photo posted by on
Who owns Atlanta Drive Golf Club?
Atlanta Drive GC is part of ownership group of Arthur M Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment, which is well versed in sports and entertainment.
Blank is the owner of the Atlanta Falcons from the NFL and also Major League Soccer side Atlanta United - who won the 2018 MLS Cup.
The fantastic new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has held a Super Bowl, is also owned by the group along with America's biggest golf retailer - PGA Tour Superstore.
A post shared by Atlanta Drive GC (@atlantadrivegc)
A photo posted by on
And to tie-in with his other teams, Atlanta Drive's logo is in red, which is a primary colour for both the Falcons and Atlanta United.
Dick Sullivan, the CEO of the PGA Tour Superstore, will oversee Atlanta Drive in TGL and says the team's name and colour scheme all plays to the city's traits.
“Atlanta is a city known for its unwavering pursuit of growth and prosperity. This brand reflects who we are and what Atlanta has become,” says Sullivan.
“Steeped in a rich history of golf, the brand celebrates the city’s legacy while embracing the innovation in the sport that will continue to propel golf to the next level.
"We are excited to bring this brand to life with some of the best golfers in the world representing our great city. And we’re committed to making this Atlanta’s team, and a club that everyone belongs to.”
