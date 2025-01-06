Are LIV Golfers Involved In TGL?

The TGL is set to hit our screens in early January and, with the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy featuring, as well as incredible amounts of technology on display, it's set-up to be an interesting watch.

However, although multiple World No.1s, Major winners and Ryder Cup stars will be playing in the team event, there are a large number of players not featuring, specifically those on the LIV Golf circuit.

Woods is one of the co-founders of the TGL (Image credit: Getty Images)

You may wonder why there are no LIV Golfers playing in the TGL? Well, the reason is due to the fact that the TGL is in a partnership with the PGA Tour and, given that LIV players can't play in PGA Tour sanctioned tournaments, it means they can't qualify, or indeed, play in the TGL.

Famously, back at the end of 2023, the interactive league's opening date was pushed back a year due to the arena being damaged in a storm. At the time, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were scheduled to play but, following their moves to LIV Golf for the 2024 season, they were removed from the roster.

As a result of their removal, it means that the six-team, 24-man line-up will only feature PGA Tour stars, with the first match getting underway on the 7th January.

Rahm and Hatton were scheduled to play in the TGL before moving to LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, LIV players aren't able to play in PGA Tour tournaments but, following the announcement of a framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (the backers of LIV Golf) that could potentially change in the future.

According to various reports, a deal is moving nearer between the various parties but, as PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated back in August 2024, there is no deadline for the deal to be agreed. Therefore, it's unclear as to whether LIV players will be featuring in future editions of the TGL.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who are the six TGL teams?

How to watch the TGL?

The TGL season will begin on Tuesday 7 January 2025, with coverage of ESPN and ESPN+. The first match will be broadcast at 9pm ET.

TGL will also be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, in Canada on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, on Fox Sports Australia, U-NEXT in Japan and JTBC Golf Channel in Korea.