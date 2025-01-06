Are LIV Golfers Involved In TGL?
The TGL features 24 of the most recognizable players on the planet but there is a glaring omission with no LIV Golfers present for the two-month long event
The TGL is set to hit our screens in early January and, with the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy featuring, as well as incredible amounts of technology on display, it's set-up to be an interesting watch.
However, although multiple World No.1s, Major winners and Ryder Cup stars will be playing in the team event, there are a large number of players not featuring, specifically those on the LIV Golf circuit.
You may wonder why there are no LIV Golfers playing in the TGL? Well, the reason is due to the fact that the TGL is in a partnership with the PGA Tour and, given that LIV players can't play in PGA Tour sanctioned tournaments, it means they can't qualify, or indeed, play in the TGL.
Famously, back at the end of 2023, the interactive league's opening date was pushed back a year due to the arena being damaged in a storm. At the time, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were scheduled to play but, following their moves to LIV Golf for the 2024 season, they were removed from the roster.
As a result of their removal, it means that the six-team, 24-man line-up will only feature PGA Tour stars, with the first match getting underway on the 7th January.
Currently, LIV players aren't able to play in PGA Tour tournaments but, following the announcement of a framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (the backers of LIV Golf) that could potentially change in the future.
According to various reports, a deal is moving nearer between the various parties but, as PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated back in August 2024, there is no deadline for the deal to be agreed. Therefore, it's unclear as to whether LIV players will be featuring in future editions of the TGL.
Who are the six TGL teams?
- Atlanta Drive GC
Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover
- Boston Common Golf
Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
- Jupiter Links GC
Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner
- Los Angeles Golf Club
Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood
- New York Golf Club
Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
- The Bay Golf Club
Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee
How to watch the TGL?
The TGL season will begin on Tuesday 7 January 2025, with coverage of ESPN and ESPN+. The first match will be broadcast at 9pm ET.
TGL will also be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, in Canada on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, on Fox Sports Australia, U-NEXT in Japan and JTBC Golf Channel in Korea.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
